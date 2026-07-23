Caught On Camera: Woman Attempts To Murder Mother-In-Law In Telangana; Neighbours Come To Rescue

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder her mother-in-law with a kitchen knife over a long-standing property dispute in Secunderabad, in an attack captured on the residence's own CCTV cameras.

Chilkalguda police identified the accused as D. Vijayalakshmi, who allegedly attacked her 57-year-old mother-in-law, Devarai Padmavathi, on July 21, causing injuries to her neck and fingers.

The CCTV footage, timestamped around 3:40 am in the night on July 21, shows the incident unfolding in a narrow, dimly lit corridor inside the house. The visuals show Vijayalakshmi apparently dragging her mother- in-law, Padmavathi across the corridor starting from the entry-door of the house. She, then, moves her to a room.

After a while, a man is seen coming inside the house, most probably to check the situation.

Neighbours rushed to the victim's rescue after hearing her screams, police said, and shifted her to Gandhi Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

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Police registered a case and arrested the accused within 24 hours of the incident.

Investigators cited a prolonged dispute over family property as the motive behind the attack, though further details on the exact nature of the dispute and the specific sections invoked against the accused were not immediately available.

Further updates on Padmavathi's condition and the legal proceedings against the accused are awaited.

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