Raj Thackeray's Big Warning As MNS Chief, Uddhav Announce Joint March Amid CJP Protest Over NEET

The student-led agitation over the alleged NEET examination irregularities is poised to gather fresh political momentum after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) announced a joint protest march in Mumbai.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said they would lead an apolitical march on July 26 in support of the protesters, with Raj Thackeray also warning against any attempt to disrupt the demonstration.

Addressing a joint press conference, Raj Thackeray accused the Centre of attempting to suppress a nationwide movement sparked by what he described as unprecedented chaos in the NEET examination process and the severe impact it has had on students' futures.

ALSO READ | 'Some Issues Belong To All Of Us', Abhinav Bindra Speaks On Ongoing NEET Protests

He said those in power must accept responsibility for the controversy and argued that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while in opposition, had sought ministers' resignations over similar issues, it should now demand accountability from its own government.

The protest march will begin at 10 a.m. on July 26 from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan and culminate at Siddhivinayak Temple.

Raj Thackeray said the rally would remain strictly apolitical, with no party flags, and appealed to parents to participate alongside students, saying the issue extends beyond a single examination to the broader future of young people.

The MNS chief also cautioned that anyone attempting to create unrest during the march would be dealt with firmly.

ALSO READ | 'Their Courage Humbles Me': Alia Bhatt Backs Students Amid CJP Protests

According to ANI, Thackeray said those trying to infiltrate or derail the peaceful protest "will be thrashed," while urging police not to provoke violence.

The two Thackerays have extended support to the student-led agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have imposed prohibitory orders across the city from July 23 to August 6, restricting large gatherings, processions and the use of loudspeakers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.