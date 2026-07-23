Who Is Ashiss Kumar Dash? Infosys Taps In-House Veteran As Next CEO To Navigate Tough Terrain

Infosys' board has appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer Designate until March 31, 2027, bringing on board a technology executive with more than 30 years of experience in digital transformation, AI, energy, manufacturing and enterprise consulting.

Dash joins after spending nearly 31 years at Infosys, where he rose through the ranks from Senior Engagement Manager in 1995 to Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability.

Before his appointment, Dash served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability at Infosys.

In this role, he led a business portfolio spanning more than 12 industry verticals, helping Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies adopt AI, cloud and digital transformation technologies.

Besides driving revenue growth, he was responsible for strategy, operational excellence, innovation and AI-led business transformation across the group's global operations.

Unlike executives known primarily for IT services, Dash built his reputation by helping traditional industries embrace digital technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said in the concall: "So Ashish is based out of LA. He's been there for some time. He will move back to India and he will—in the next two, three months—he will get do some CEO coaching or whatever, and then from October 1, Salil (Parekh) will take him on as his mentee and prepare him for the role so that he can take on this role of managing a complex $20 billion company."

Salil Parekh, notably, is the outgoing CEO.

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Dash led large-scale AI, cloud and sustainability programmes for utilities, energy companies, manufacturers and natural resource firms, with a focus on grid modernisation, industrial automation, enterprise AI and the transition to net-zero operations.

Dash has also been a prominent advocate of using AI to improve operational efficiency in energy infrastructure and critical industries.

His influence extends beyond Infosys. Dash serves or has served on the boards of Infosys Public Services, Simplus, BlueAcorn iCi and AI healthcare company Health Sigma, giving him exposure to public-sector technology, Salesforce consulting, digital commerce and healthcare AI.

He also served on the External Advisory Board of the University of Michigan School of Information, reflecting his involvement in technology education and research.

Dash has represented Infosys at several global policy forums, including the World Economic Forum, the UN Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance, and the B20 Summit, where discussions centred on AI adoption, energy transition and sustainable industrial growth.

His participation in these forums has positioned him among the company's key voices on digital transformation and climate technology.

An engineering graduate from IIT Kharagpur, Dash later completed the Global Leadership Program at Stanford University. His appointment as CEO Designate indicates the company is betting on a leader with deep expertise in enterprise technology, AI-led transformation and global business operations rather than a traditional sector specialist.

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