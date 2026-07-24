SK Hynix, Samsung And Kioxia Face Pivotal Earnings Test On AI Swings

SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. are set to test investor appetite for memory chips as South Korea's stock market - now a bellwether for global AI sentiment - grapples with violent swings driven by leveraged chip bets.
An update from Japanese competitor Kioxia Holdings Inc. should address the halving of its market value in the course of weeks, highlighting volatility risks on growing concerns that the AI-driven rally has gone too far.
Rising high-bandwidth memory prices and the rollout of higher-priced HBM4 chips critical for AI development should support Samsung and SK Hynix, HSBC analysts noted, which should assuage investor fears of an earnings slowdown in the second half of the year.
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In Tokyo, Nomura Holdings Inc. kicks off Japanese financial earnings with Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. also due, offering investors a first read how both lenders are tracking toward their guidance for another year of record earnings.
Goldman Sachs analysts raised their price targets for Japan's megabanks, which also includes Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. on their "capital markets activity and growing loan demand." MUFG is set to report earnings the following week.
Highlights to look out for:
Monday: No notable earnings.
Tuesday: Singapore Airlines' (SIA SP) first-quarter earnings may suffer from higher fuel costs and continued Air India losses, said UOB Kay Hian. However, an advantageous fuel-hedging position against regional peers could drive a recovery next year, even as the carrier faces ongoing US-Iran geopolitical risks.
Wednesday: SK Hynix's (000660 KS) profits continue to be driven by higher average selling prices of its DRAM and NAND products essential for its broader AI investment plan. Both segments are expected to see its fastest revenue growth since at least 2010. Chief Executive Officer Kwak Noh-Jung expects memory-chip shortages to persist beyond 2030 in a scramble to ramp up AI demand. The company on Thursday capped the amount of Korean-listed shares that can be converted into its ADRs.
Thursday: Samsung Electronics' (005930 KS) memory business continued to benefit from higher DRAM and NAND prices and rising HBM shipments, supporting second-quarter earnings. Analysts also see improving foundry utilization from AI chip orders and expect stronger HBM4 demand to support profit growth into the second half. Earlier this month, Samsung reported preliminary operating profit of 89.4 trillion won ($61 billion), topping estimates by about 6%, though the results did little to ease investor concerns after the stock's strong run.
Friday: Kioxia Holdings (285A JP) should have more than doubled its earnings from the prior quarter as the NAND flash memory pioneer, which briefly became Japan's most valuable firm in June, has been a major beneficiary of surging AI-related demand. Given the multiyear lead times required to bring new memory fabs online, a severe supply-demand imbalance may not abate until 2028 or later, BI said, adding that NAND pricing could increase more than 300% in 2026 and continue to rise in 2027.
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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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