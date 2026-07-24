Meta Rolls Out 'Seller' App To Streamline Facebook Marketplace; Available For Users Aged Above 18

Meta Platforms has introduced Seller, a standalone app for Facebook Marketplace users, as the social media company seeks to deepen engagement on its flagship platform, according to a report by The New York Times.

The new app, available to Facebook users aged 18 and above in the US, is aimed at simplifying the experience for Marketplace sellers by providing dedicated tools to manage listings, communicate with buyers and oversee sales outside the main Facebook app.

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Facebook Marketplace, introduced a decade ago, has grown into one of the platform's most popular features, connecting millions of users for the sale of second-hand goods ranging from furniture and clothing to vehicles. Meta now appears to be building on that success by offering a dedicated app for its most active sellers.

The launch follows Meta's rollout of Forum, a standalone app introduced earlier this year for Facebook Groups users, reflecting the company's broader strategy of developing specialised products for highly engaged communities.

Tom Alison, head of Facebook, told The New York Times that the Seller app is intended to serve Marketplace sellers in much the same way that professional editing tools cater to content creators. “The initiative is an early-stage experiment designed to complement, rather than replace, the main Facebook app,” he said.

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The move comes as Meta seeks to reinforce Facebook's relevance amid growing competition from other social media platforms while continuing its aggressive push into artificial intelligence.

Although the company is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, Facebook and Instagram advertising remain Meta's primary revenue drivers, helping fund AI spending that could reach as much as $145 billion this year, according to the report.

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