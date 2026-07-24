'Technically Untenable': MEA Rubbishes Pakistan's Claims Of Deliberate Flooding

India rejected on Friday Pakistani media reports alleging that it deliberately caused flooding in Pakistan, describing the claims as "baseless".

The Ministry of External Affairs said the rise in water levels in the Chenab River was caused by heavy monsoon rainfall over Jammu and adjoining catchment areas between July 20 and July 23, and not by any deliberate action by India.

In a statement, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the rise in river flows was a natural hydrological response to heavy rainfall and not the result of any upstream intervention by India.

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The government also pointed to Pakistan's own Flood Forecasting Division in Lahore, which, in a flood advisory issued on July 22, attributed the high water levels in the Chenab to heavy rainfall over the upper catchment. The advisory said elevated flows at Marala were expected to continue before gradually receding as rainfall over the region eased.

India said these findings contradict allegations that it intentionally released water to cause flooding downstream. Rejecting claims that it failed to issue flood warnings, the government said river discharge during the period did not reach extraordinary levels that would have warranted a special flood alert.

The observed flows were consistent with normal monsoon conditions over the upper catchments, it added.

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The statement said suggestions that India deliberately withheld flood-related information were "without factual basis" and not supported by hydrological data or Pakistan's own official flood assessments.

Despite the allegations, India said it would continue to share real-time high-flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian grounds, as it did last year. Such information will be shared through established diplomatic channels whenever flood conditions require it, the government said.

The clarification comes amid heightened tensions and renewed scrutiny over water-sharing issues between the two neighbouring countries.

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