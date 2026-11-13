Assam Shocker: Man Kills Father, Two Minor Brothers In Triple Murder; Five Family Members Injured

A man allegedly went on a violent rampage at his home in Assam's Sribhumi district in the early hours of Friday, killing his father and two younger brothers with a sharp weapon following a domestic dispute, NDTV reported, citing police sources.

The incident took place at Gholaghat village in the Nilambazar area around 3 am. The accused has been identified as Faruk Ahmed. He allegedly attacked his father, Khalil Uddin, and two younger brothers during the assault.

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The two minors have been identified as 10-year-old Jahangir Hussain and seven-year-old Alam Uddin. Both died at the spot. Their father later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the district, according to police sources.

The attack also left five other family members injured, including the accused's mother, Alia Begum, and another brother, Altaf Hussain. Both were shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the village and subsequently arrested Faruk Ahmed. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered and sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary information suggests that a domestic dispute may have triggered the violence. Police are also investigating allegations that the accused was under the influence of intoxicating substances at the time of the attack.

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Local residents have alleged that Faruk Ahmed was a drug addict. However, police are yet to establish the exact motive behind the killings or independently verify these allegations.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

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