Father's Murder In 2019, Revenge In 2026: Man Kills His Father's Killer With Axe In Jaipur

A man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a revenge attack linked to a murder case dating back to 2019.

The person who is accused is identified as Hanish, and is the son of a man who was allegedly murdered by the victim seven years ago. Police said Hanish carried out the attack along with three accomplices to avenge his father's death.

The incident took place in the Jagdamba Nagar area on Wednesday and stemmed from a long-standing personal dispute between the two families.

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According to the police, the victim, Vijay Bajiya, who had a criminal record, had allegedly murdered Hanish's father, Kailash, at a liquor shop in 2019.

Vijay was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case. However, after his release, Kailash's son Hanish allegedly made several attempts to attack him.

Police were already investigating these incidents when Hanish and Vijay had a confrontation on Wednesday. Following the confrontation, Hanish allegedly planned the murder with his three associates, who are Yuvraj Chaudhary, Dinesh and Kamlesh.

How The Attack Was Carried Out

According to the police, Hanish and his accomplices had been following Vijay in a 'Camper' van since around 3 pm. At approximately 7:15 pm, when Vijay was leaving for his home in Kalwar, the accused rammed their van into his car.

After the collision brought his car to a halt, Vijay attempted to escape. However, Hanish chased him with an axe and attacked him, killing him on the spot. The attack was so brutal that the axe got stuck in Vijay's skull. The accused then ran away the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Kiran said the police received information about the incident at around 8 pm.

A local police team reached the spot and examined videos recorded by bystanders, along with CCTV footage from the area. Using the available footage, the police identified the registration number of the 'Camper' van.

Four Accused Arrested, Vehicle Seized

At approximately four in the morning, the police were informed of the accused's location. All four males were taken into custody after the car was stopped by the police. Also confiscated was the "Camper" vehicle that was utilized in the crime.

The defendants allegedly admitted to their role in the murder when being questioned. According to police, the guys informed investigators that they had made the decision to turn themselves in and were en route to the police station when they were stopped and taken into custody.

Three of the four accused have no prior criminal records, according to the police. The incident, according to investigators, was motivated by a long-standing personal grudge.

Seven-Year-Old Enmity Behind The Murder

The two families reportedly lived together at one point, with their homes located around 500 metres apart. However, a dispute eventually developed between them.

Police said Kailash had allegedly attempted to kill Vijay before the 2019 incident. Later that year, Vijay allegedly murdered Kailash at a liquor shop and was arrested in the case.

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Kailash's family is said to have been pursuing retribution ever since. After Vijay was released from prison, Hanish allegedly kept pursuing him, and the rivalry ultimately led to the deadly attack on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj and Kardhani Station House Officer (SHO) Sawai Singh oversaw the entire police operation.

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