Rs 25 Lakh Home Loan Or Rs 25 Lakh Mutual Fund Portfolio: Which Financial Goal Should Come First?

Buying a house and building wealth through investments are both important financial goals for many Indian families. But managing the two at the same time is not always easy, particularly when income is limited and everyday expenses keep rising. For someone with a Rs 25 lakh home loan, the question is whether to use extra money to repay the loan early or invest it in mutual funds with the aim of building a Rs 25 lakh corpus.

The answer depends on several factors, including the interest rate on the loan, the returns investments could generate, job security and other financial commitments. Repaying the loan early can bring down the interest outgo, while investing offers an opportunity to grow savings over time. Both have their benefits, but the better choice will depend on the borrower's financial situation.

A home loan also means committing a part of one's income to monthly EMIs for years. And with interest adding to the overall cost of borrowing, the amount paid back can be considerably higher than the original loan. Take the example of a borrower who takes a Rs 25 lakh home loan at an annual interest rate of 8.5 per cent for 20 years.

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The monthly EMI would be around Rs 21,700. Making occasional pre-payments towards the principal can reduce the outstanding loan amount, lower the interest burden and shorten the repayment period.

Mutual Fund vs Home Loan

A Rs 25 lakh mutual fund portfolio, meanwhile, can help meet future financial goals. Equity mutual funds offer the potential for long-term growth, while SIPs allow investors to build their corpus through regular contributions. However, returns depend on market performance and are not guaranteed.

The choice depends partly on the difference between the home loan interest rate and expected investment returns. If the loan carries an interest rate of 8.5 per cent and a mutual fund is expected to earn 11 per cent annually, investing surplus money may appear more attractive. But unlike loan interest, mutual fund returns can fluctuate. Taxes and fund expenses also affect the final gains.

Before making either choice, borrowers should have an emergency fund covering at least six months of essential expenses, along with adequate health and life insurance. They should also consider the tax benefits available on home loan principal and interest payments, depending on the tax regime and applicable conditions.

Borrowers can also split their surplus between SIPs and occasional loan prepayments. The allocation should depend on income stability, financial commitments and comfort with investment risk.

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