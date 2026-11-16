Will Jensen Huang Come Back? Here’s What Traders Are Betting On Before Nvidia’s Big Report

Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia has opened an unusual question ahead of the chipmaker's crucial earnings announcement. Could the executive who built the company into an artificial intelligence powerhouse return to lead it, or will the board move ahead with a permanent successor?

Four days after Huang stepped down, influential figures across Silicon Valley are pushing for his reinstatement. Elon Musk and Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney are among those backing the former chief executive. Their support comes as Nvidia prepares to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Tuesday, placing the leadership crisis alongside an important test of its business outlook.

According to the New York Times, the debate is not simply about who occupies the CEO's office. It concerns whether Nvidia can preserve the relationships and strategic direction that helped establish its dominance in AI computing.

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Musk has argued that several important Nvidia supply-chain arrangements depend on personal relationships with Huang rather than formal contracts. He warned that some of these agreements could disappear without the executive's involvement. Other technology leaders have also questioned whether removing Huang could weaken an influential voice advocating lighter AI regulation and support for open AI models.

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However, the prospect of a comeback faces resistance within the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a major leadership shake-up and questioned Nvidia's dealings with companies such as Megaspeed, which has faced allegations of facilitating the movement of restricted chips to China. Nvidia's board has not announced any decision to reinstate Huang.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement. The New York Times reported that Huang is receptive to efforts to bring him back, although the outcome remains uncertain.

For investors, Tuesday's earnings announcement could prove more important than the leadership speculation. Analysts expect Nvidia's October-quarter revenue to increase 92% year-on-year, with net profit projected to exceed $60 billion, according to LSEG estimates cited by Reuters in earlier reporting.

Markets will also scrutinise Kress's comments on demand, supply constraints and Nvidia's spending across the AI ecosystem. Some executives fear she could reduce the substantial investments and financial support Huang extended to companies building around Nvidia's technology.

The immediate question is whether Nvidia can maintain its growth trajectory without its long-time leader. A strong earnings report may reassure investors about underlying demand, but it will not automatically settle the succession battle. A decision on Huang's future could remain a major overhang until the board clarifies its position.

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