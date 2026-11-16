Nvidia Stock Hits 14-Month Lows; Trump Signals Door Still Open For Jensen Huang's Return

Nvidia's share price hit 14-month lows, at a downturn of 2.8%, moving close to its lowest level since July 2025, after US President Donald Trump stated that he was open to Jensen Huang rejoining Nvidia in an executive role.

Trump stated that Huang had "learned a lesson" and he would "not mind" if the Nvidia co-founder returned to the firm. He also said that he was unsure as to whether Alice Huang, the woman that Jensen Huang had an affair with, was a Chinese spy.

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Two Nvidia investors, Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker, urged the board to keep Huang's return among its options. The FT previously reported that the board had approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a possible successor. Nvidia's board said it had yet to begin a formal search.

"I don't know that she is a spy,” Trump said while leaving for his new Asia trip from The White House.

Days after resigning as Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang has discussed a possible return with confidants as Silicon Valley allies pressure the chipmaker's board to reinstate him, the Financial Times has reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

The push has drawn public backing from Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who supported an open letter calling on Nvidia's board to “Bring Jensen Back.”

Jensen Huang's exit took place after reports of his romantic affair with Alice Huang, who was alleged to be a spy for the Chinese government by US authorities, came to light.

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Huang had confirmed the infidelity and stated that the company was undertaking an investigation to see if confidential information was compromised. After this development, two more reports appeared of additional infidelities, adding further fuel to the scandal.

The Nvidia co-founder stepped down from his position as president, CEO and board member on Nov. 12, being succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Kress keeps her role as executive vice president and CFO until the board names a permanent successor.

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