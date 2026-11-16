Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Nayanthara Film Slows On Second Monday After Steady Weekend

Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 has slowed down at the box office on its second Monday. With night shows still being counted, the Sundar C film was running well short of its weekend figures.

The Tamil film had earned Rs 26 lakh net in India so far, according to Sacnilk. Its gross for the day stood at Rs 30.68 lakh from 563 shows, with occupancy at 14 percent. The final figure is expected later at night.

Steady Second Weekend

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

After making Rs 47 lakh net on its second Friday, the film picked up on Saturday with Rs 86 lakh, a jump of 83 percent. Sunday's collection was almost unchanged at Rs 87 lakh net, while the day's gross touched Rs 1 crore. Occupancy went up from 18.9 percent on Friday to 26.3 percent on Sunday.

Collections had dropped sharply towards the end of the first week. The film made Rs 1 crore net on Day 6, down 52.4 percent, and Rs 75 lakh on Day 7. Its first week, Days 1 to 7, closed with Rs 17.93 crore net and Rs 20.72 crore gross.

Totals So Far

After 11 days, Mookuthi Amman 2 has earned Rs 20.39 crore net and Rs 23.56 crore gross in India, from a total of 15,164 shows. The second week has added Rs 2.46 crore net so far.

The Tamil version accounts for the bulk of the earnings, with Rs 19.23 crore net, or 94.3 percent of the total. The Telugu version has made Rs 1.16 crore.

Region-Wise Occupancy

Tamil 2D shows were 13.3 percent full on Monday, with Pondicherry leading at 27.7 percent. Chennai ran the most shows, 120, at 21.3 percent occupancy. Madurai followed at 14.3 percent across 54 shows, then Coimbatore at 11.7 percent and Salem at 10.7 percent. Trichy stood at 8.3 percent.

About The Film

Sundar C has directed Mookuthi Amman 2, a Tamil fantasy, devotional comedy-thriller with Nayanthara in the lead. Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay are also in the cast. The story is about a queen who gives up her life to protect her young son, a prince, from an invading army.

Mookuthi Amman then comes back to guard the boy and takes on a mysterious woman who stands for a new and dangerous evil. Gopi Amarnath shot the film, Hiphop Tamizha composed the music and Fenny Oliver edited it. The film hit theatres on November 6, 2026.

READ | Scene Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya Starrer Slows Down On Second Monday After Strong Weekend

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.