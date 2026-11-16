Scene Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya Starrer Slows Down On Second Monday After Strong Weekend

Suriya's Scene lost some pace at the box office on its second Monday, after a strong weekend. With night shows still being counted, the Jithu Madhavan film was running well below its Sunday numbers.

Scene had earned Rs 2.23 crore net in India so far on Day 11, Sacnilk data showed. The day's gross stood at Rs 2.63 crore from 2,990 shows, and occupancy was 18.7 percent. The final count is expected later at night.

The Tamil version made Rs 1.61 crore across 2,081 shows. The Telugu version brought in Rs 62 lakh from 909 shows. Both drew similar crowds, with Tamil shows 19 percent full and Telugu shows at 18 percent.

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Sunday Held Firm

Final numbers for Day 10 show the film barely slipped over the weekend. It collected Rs 9.30 crore net and Rs 10.80 crore gross on Sunday from 4,376 shows, only 2.1 percent below Saturday. Occupancy that day was 41.2 percent.

Where The Film Stands

Eleven days into its run, Scene has made Rs 138.73 crore net and Rs 161.18 crore gross in India, across a total of 55,067 shows.

Its first week, Days 1 to 7, closed at Rs 111.70 crore net. Days 8 to 11 have added Rs 27.03 crore so far.

Globally, the film had grossed Rs 242.05 crore by the end of Day 10. About 34.5 percent of that came from overseas markets.

Most of the money has come from the Tamil version, which accounts for Rs 111.56 crore net, or 80.4 percent of the India total. The Telugu version has made Rs 27.17 crore.

Region-Wise Occupancy

Tamil 2D shows were 20.8 percent full on Monday. Pondicherry led at 31.3 percent, followed by Coimbatore at 28.7 percent across 120 shows and Chennai at 26.7 percent across 381 shows. Kochi recorded 19.7 percent, Bengaluru 15.7 percent and Trivandrum 12 percent.

About The Film

Jithu Madhavan is the writer and director of Scene, a Tamil action-comedy starring Suriya. Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj are also part of the cast. The plot follows Inbaraj, an eccentric cop pulled back into a mysterious case from his past that was never solved, which he now has to crack with a chaotic team. The camera work is by Vineeth Augustian, the music by Sushin Shyam and the editing by Ajmal Sabu. The film hit theatres in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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