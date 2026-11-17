OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said it is "hard to imagine the AI revolution without Jensen", as a campaign to bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia gathers pace across Silicon Valley.

Altman, however, stopped short of saying whether Huang should return.

In a video clip shared on X on Tuesday, Altman was asked whether Huang should come back. "I don't think I know enough to answer that question," he said. "Jensen has long been a hero of mine. Heroes have flaws. I am grateful for the company he's built."

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Altman then drew on his own experience. "I do have personal strong empathy to a situation like this. I remember what it was like, although it feels like forever ago," he said, adding: "But it's hard to imagine the AI revolution without Jensen."

The remark appears to refer to Altman's brief ouster from OpenAI in November 2023. He was removed by the board and reinstated within days after staff and investors rallied behind him.

The parallel has not gone unnoticed, with Gizmodo describing the Nvidia push as a "Sam Altman 2.0" moment.

Nvidia announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member with immediate effect.

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Huang was allegedly in a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which is under federal investigation over alleged diversion of AI chips to China. US intelligence officials say she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to spy on him. China denies targeting Huang or Nvidia.

Huang admitted the affair on Sunday. The New York Times then reported a second alleged affair, with a direct subordinate. Nvidia also faces a shareholder class-action lawsuit.

The announcement set off a campaign under the "Bring Jensen Back" banner. A Change.org petition titled "Bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO" appeared the same day and has since drawn well over 1.5 lakh signatures, according to media reports.

Backers include Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, along with current and former Nvidia employees and shareholders.

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An open letter urges the board to bring Huang back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless it can provide "compelling evidence" that his removal is in the company's best interest.

The pressure is also coming from inside the company. An internal "suggestion box" thread has attracted more than 1,600 comments, with several employees asking the board to find a way to reinstate him.

Nvidia's chip business sits at the centre of the AI boom that Altman's OpenAI helped ignite. That is why the leadership question has drawn attention well beyond the company.

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