Robert Pattinson, best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and Bruce Wayne in The Batman, is a British actor who rose to fame from the vampire romance franchise and has since worked with some of the industry's biggest filmmakers.

Over the years, Pattinson has built a substantial fortune through films, brand endorsements and luxury brand partnerships. His wealth has also been associated with his investments in high-value real estate. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pattinson's estimated net worth stands at $80 million in 2026.

Twilight and Batman

Pattinson's breakthrough role was as vampire Edward Cullen in the 2008 film Twilight, in which he starred opposite Kristen Stewart. The five film franchise collectively earned more than $3.3 billion in gross collections worldwide.

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According to Parade, Pattinson earned approximately $2.5 million for the first film in the franchise, while his earnings for New Moon reached $12 million including bonuses. He reportedly earned $25 million in guaranteed salaries apart from box office bonuses for the two part Breaking Dawn finale.

His other major Hollywood collection came from Matt Reeves' The Batman in 2022. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Pattinson received an upfront salary of $3 million for portraying the Caped Crusader.

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Dior Endorsement and Luxury Partnerships

Apart from films, endorsements have also contributed significantly to Pattinson's wealth. The actor became the face of Dior Homme fragrance in 2013, with his initial three year endorsement agreement reportedly being worth $12 million. His association with the French luxury brand subsequently expanded into menswear campaigns.

In September 2026, luxury Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCouture announced Pattinson as its global ambassador. The actor also discussed his interest in luxury watches and the brand's timepieces in an interview with GQ during this time.

The financial terms of his latest endorsement agreements have not been made public as per available reports.

Cars and Luxury Assets

Despite being considerably wealthy, Pattinson has never been known for displaying an extravagant car collection like many of his contemporaries. In a September 2026 interview with GQ, the actor spoke about owning a 1968 Shelby GT350 Hertz Mustang, which he purchased while filming Twilight. He also recalled how the vintage car frequently broke down.

The actor also previously discussed buying a used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado for approximately $2,500 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Real Estate and Other Investments

Pattinson has owned several properties in Los Angeles. In 2011, he reportedly purchased a Los Feliz estate for approximately $6.25 million and subsequently went on to sell it for $6.37 million in 2014.

In 2023, he and his partner, Suki Watrhouse, reportedly purchased a Spanish Colonial Revival home in the Hollywood Hills for $5.3 million. The property features three bedrooms, landscaped outdoor spaces, a plunge pool and a spa.

The actor has also ventured into film production through his company, Icki Eneo Arlo, hence diversifying his professional interests beyond acting. While the exact value of Pattinson's assets and investments remains a mystery, his earnings from Twilight, Hollywood projects and long-standing luxury brand partnerships have played a major role in building his fortune.

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