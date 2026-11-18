Nvidia Corp.'s interim CEO Colette Kress said that the company's growth momentum "is real" during the third quarter post-earnings conference call, held in the aftermath of CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang's exit from the firm following the news of his affair.

"With the market-leading multi-year roadmap, supply agreements extending through to the end of the decade, and sustainable demand we are well-positioned to accelerate NVIDIA's leadership position. Our ambition will not change, our passion to innovate will not change, and our commitment to customers, partners, and shareholders will not change," the long-time Chief Financial Officer outlined.

Kress transitioned quickly to expand on the semiconductor giant's financials and highlighted how Nvidia posted another outstanding quarter marked by record revenue, operating income, and Earnings Per Share (EPS).

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"Total revenue of $116 billion more than doubled year-over-year and grew 20% on a sequential basis. Vera Rubin is off to an extraordinary start. In its first quarter of production shipments, the Rubin platform generated nearly $20 billion in revenue, making it the fastest product ramp in NVIDIA's history. We are addressing strong demand for compute across a diverse and expansive set of end customers, including hyperscalers, frontier labs, AI natives, enterprises, and governments," the interim CEO noted.

The CFO talked about Nvidia's estimated financials for the fourth quarter and said that the total revenue is expected to be $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, witgh robust demand for AI infrastructure and the continued ramp of Vera Rubin driving sequential growth.

Addressing the new export restrictions for China introduced by the Trump administration following conjectures of Huang's extra-marital love interest being a Chinese spy, Kress said, "New export controls were released by the U.S. Commerce Department this week. However, with demand far exceeding supply, we expect our performance to remain strong."

The fiscal 2028 revenue to is expected grow approximately 75% off what is now a higher fiscal 2027 base. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be between 71% and 72%, consistent with the outlook that was given in the last quarter.

Notably, Q4 gross margins will mark the bottom before improving to the 72%-73% range in fiscal year 2028, Kress underscored. GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $11 billion and $10.7 billion respectively, impacted by the additional week and transition-related costs, she added.

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