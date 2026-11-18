"Human" has been named as the Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year 2026, reflecting growing global conversations about artificial intelligence (AI), its expanding abilities and what distinguishes human beings from machines.

According to Cambridge Dictionary's blog, "Throughout history, the adjective human has signified people, as opposed to animals and gods (and, more recently, machines). Increasingly seen in compounds such as human-written, human-generated, and human-made, it now also denotes that something is created by or typical of people as opposed to AI."

The blog asks an important question, "Has the prevalence of AI content – and especially the rise of AI slop – given us a renewed appreciation of, perhaps even a yearning for, the human touch?"

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"It's possible that this shift is simply a natural linguistic development, reflecting the ubiquity of AI, but it could be evidence of something more interesting: a turning point in our attitude towards artificial intelligence," it adds.

The dictionary defines 'human' as "having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines."

Explaining the choice, Cambridge Dictionary lexicographer Colin McIntosh said that AI was changing how people talked about being human. He noted that concerns about outsourcing human thinking to technology had prompted people to reconsider their dependence on AI, from mathematicians to teachers. McIntosh also pointed out the growing use of expressions such as "human-made", which distinguishes work created by people from that generated by artificial intelligence.

The dictionary's announcement also highlighted concerns surrounding AI generated deepfakes, which can convincingly imitate real people. It cited examples of public figures, including Matthew McConaughey and Taylor Swift, who have taken steps in order to protect aspects of their images and voices through trademarks.

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Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also commented on the selection, stating that AI was making people think harder about what it means to be human. He highlighted AI's potential to improve healthcare and education but at the same time stated that its success should ultimately be measured by how much it improves human lives.

Other contenders for the 2026 'Word of the Year' title included "agent", referring to AI systems capable of carrying out complex tasks with limited human control, as well as "wholesome" and "analogue."

Cambridge Dictionary also added internet and social media expressions such as "aura farming", referring to attempts to appear impressive or attractive, and "looksmaxxing", which describes efforts to improve one's physical appearances.

Last year, Cambridge Dictionary had selected "parasocial" as it Word of the Year, referring to one-sided emotional connections that people develop with celebrities, influencers and other social media personalities.

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