Many prefer the National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme over fixed deposits if they want to invest their money for five years. This government-backed scheme offers an impressive 7.7% returns, which is typically higher than common FDs. With a five-year lock-in period, it also builds investor discipline and diversification of your assets.

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The NSC scheme also allows investors to nominate a person who can receive the investment proceeds in the event of the investor's death. You can complete the nomination process at the post office when purchasing the certificate.

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While the nomination procedure is not mandatory, it provides additional financial security for your family.

How To Add Nominee In NSC

As per rules, you can add up to 4 nominees per NSC account. Without it, your legal heirs will have to go through complex paperwork in order to claim the funds.

When buying a savings certificate, the single holder or joint holders can nominate a person by filling in Form 1. If you have missed filing this nomination during purchase, you can do it later using Form 2.

As per the National Savings Institute website, certificates with a denomination of Rs 500 or more can have multiple nominees.

Can You Change Nominee?

The rules state that an account holder can cancel or change an existing nomination by submitting Form 3, along with the certificate and required postage stamps.

A nomination or any change to it becomes valid only after it is registered at the post office. The registration date is also noted on the certificate.

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If the certificate holder dies, the surviving nominee must apply to the Postmaster with proof of the holder's death. The same is the requirement if the nominee has also passed away. When there are multiple nominees, all must jointly sign the discharge to receive the money or get the certificate divided.

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