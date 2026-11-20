Actor and former Member of Parliament Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for portraying Lord Krishna in the television series Mahabharat, has faced backlash on social media over his criticism of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana. Several internet users have questioned his stance on the film, drawing comparisons with his views on Kalki 2898 AD and accusing him of double standards.

Bharadwaj shared his criticism during an interaction with the media, where he questioned the portrayal of Lord Ram in the first instalment of Ramayana. Addressing the film's director Nitesh Tiwari during an interaction with NDTV, he said, "You have committed blasphemy in Part 1. Think very carefully how you are going to redeem Ram and yourself."

Internet Reactions

Bharadwaj's remarks have sparked a debate on social media, with several users questioning why he had praised Kalki 2898 AD despite what they described as creative liberties and character portrayals in the film.

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“The double standards are real,” wrote one user. The user went on to claim that Bharadwaj had earlier expressed interest in exploring Ravana's backstory and different aspects of his character in a three-hour film. They also questioned his appreciation of Kalki, alleging that he had no objection to the film's portrayal of Karna.

“Suddenly showing up on TV channels to bash Ramayana on loop is starting to look like a paid negative campaign,” the user added.

"Limelight is a curse, And the old TV actors are milking that. Namit Malhotra is owner of DNEG, He has a net worth of 9000 Cr, Whole Malhotra Family has net worth of 16,000 crore. They never questioned the Funding behind Kalki where they Glorified Karna, They never questioned Blasphemous Adipurush, Where did they invested 700 crore In that movie," another user commented.

"With due respect to Nitish Bharadwaj ji, I find these allegations deeply disappointing. You portrayed Shri Krishna magnificently in Mahabharat. But portraying a divine character does not give anyone exclusive authority over how another artist interprets our epics," wrote another user.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

The first instalment traces Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, leading up to Ravana's abduction of Sita.

Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, was released on November 5.

ALSO READ: Nitish Bharadwaj Calls Ramayana 'Agenda Film', Urges Government To Probe Funding

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