Actor and former Member of Parliament Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for portraying Lord Krishna in the television series Mahabharat, has faced backlash on social media over his criticism of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana. Several internet users have questioned his stance on the film, drawing comparisons with his views on Kalki 2898 AD and accusing him of double standards.
Bharadwaj shared his criticism during an interaction with the media, where he questioned the portrayal of Lord Ram in the first instalment of Ramayana. Addressing the film's director Nitesh Tiwari during an interaction with NDTV, he said, "You have committed blasphemy in Part 1. Think very carefully how you are going to redeem Ram and yourself."
Internet Reactions
Bharadwaj's remarks have sparked a debate on social media, with several users questioning why he had praised Kalki 2898 AD despite what they described as creative liberties and character portrayals in the film.
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“The double standards are real,” wrote one user. The user went on to claim that Bharadwaj had earlier expressed interest in exploring Ravana's backstory and different aspects of his character in a three-hour film. They also questioned his appreciation of Kalki, alleging that he had no objection to the film's portrayal of Karna.
THE DOUBLE STANDARDS ARE REAL Nitish Bharadwaj wanted to see the entire Ravana story in 3 Hours. He was more interested in seeing his all aspects, what he did before, his backstory, his biopic etc Btw, the same guy who Praised Kalki and had no problem with heavily distortion and karna glorification, purification. Suddenly showing up on TV channel to bash Ramayana on loop is starting to look like a paid negative campaign.— अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) November 20, 2026
“Suddenly showing up on TV channels to bash Ramayana on loop is starting to look like a paid negative campaign,” the user added.
Nitish Bharadwaj ke double standards dekho He Praised a heavily distorted Kalki and said deeply rooted in scriptures, clever use of Mahabharat. But calls #Ramayana an agenda film & tampering. Valmiki Ramayana itself acknowledges Ravana's Power, Vedic scholarship & Lanka's prosperity alongside his evil deeds. Part 1 mein sirf uska rise, power and cruelty set up hua hai.— अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) November 20, 2026
"Limelight is a curse, And the old TV actors are milking that. Namit Malhotra is owner of DNEG, He has a net worth of 9000 Cr, Whole Malhotra Family has net worth of 16,000 crore. They never questioned the Funding behind Kalki where they Glorified Karna, They never questioned Blasphemous Adipurush, Where did they invested 700 crore In that movie," another user commented.
Ramayana should be Scrutinised, What is the source of funding of Ramayana. Limelight is a curse, And the old TV actors are milking that. Namit Malhotra is owner of DNEG, He has a net worth of 9000 Cr, Whole Malhotra Family has net worth of 16,000 Cr. They never questioned the Funding behind Kalki where they Glorified Karna, They never questioned BLASPHEMOUS ADIPURSH, Where did they invested 700 Cr In that movie. These Narcissistic Personalities have a Photograph of themselves behind them in every interview and has audacity to ask such things for limelight, If you are not liking it “THE FILE A COURT CASE” Stop your idiocy in interviews.— KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) November 20, 2026
"With due respect to Nitish Bharadwaj ji, I find these allegations deeply disappointing. You portrayed Shri Krishna magnificently in Mahabharat. But portraying a divine character does not give anyone exclusive authority over how another artist interprets our epics," wrote another user.
🙏🇮🇳 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗔 𝗢𝗥 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗬? With due respect to Nitish Bharadwaj ji, I find these allegations deeply disappointing. You portrayed Shri Krishna magnificently in Mahabharat. But portraying a divine character does not give anyone exclusive authority over how another artist interprets our epics. 𝟭. 𝗦𝗛𝗥𝗜 𝗥𝗔𝗠 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗖𝗥𝗬? Please revisit Valmiki Ramayana! 📖 Ayodhya Kanda, Sarga 103 - Rama experiences profound grief upon learning of Dasharatha's death. 📖 Aranya Kanda, Sarga 62 - Rama is overwhelmed with sorrow following Sita's disappearance. Are we now suggesting that Valmiki himself diminished Rama by describing his human emotions? Shri Ram is revered as Maryada Purushottam. His greatness is expressed through Dharma, sacrifice, compassion and self-restraint, not through an absence of human emotions! 𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗗𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗗𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗦! 𝟮. 𝗥𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗔'𝗦 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪𝗟𝗘𝗗𝗚𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗟 𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘! Ravana possessed extraordinary scholarship, power and abilities. His arrogance and Adharma ultimately destroyed him. Even after Ravana's death, Shri Ram instructed Vibhishana to perform his funeral rites. 📖 Valmiki Ramayana, Yuddha Kanda, Sarga 109. Was Shri Ram glorifying Ravana by recognising his dignity after death? Certainly not! A complex antagonist does not automatically become a glorified hero. 𝟯. 𝗔𝗡 '𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗠'? 𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗙𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚? These are serious allegations. If you have evidence of ideological manipulation or improper funding, please present it. Creative disagreement is not proof of propaganda. International investment is not proof of a conspiracy! Criticise the screenplay, performances or departures from scripture. But don't turn artistic disagreements into allegations without substantiation. 𝟰. 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡? Almost four decades have passed since Ramanand Sagar introduced Ramayana to television audiences. Now Indian filmmakers are attempting to bring this extraordinary epic to a new generation and the global stage. Shouldn't we encourage that ambition while constructively correcting its shortcomings? I watched the film three times. I saw Rama's dignity, sacrifice, compassion and emotional journey. I did not see the destruction of Dharma. You are entitled to interpret the film differently. But why must appreciating an Indian creative achievement become evidence of an ideological agenda? 🙏 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪𝗟𝗘𝗗𝗚𝗘. 𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘. 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗔𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗗𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗬. Our reverence for Shri Ram should inspire thoughtful dialogue, not unsupported accusations against our own creators. 🇮🇳— Dr.Kartik Sonawane (@KartikBSonawane) November 20, 2026
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.
The first instalment traces Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, leading up to Ravana's abduction of Sita.
Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, was released on November 5.
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