Deutsche Lufthansa AG will cut 1,000 jobs at its namesake airline to turn around the unprofitable mainline unit as high fuel costs put more pressure on Europe's largest aviation group.

The company will reduce full-time positions at hubs in Munich and Frankfurt, according to a letter from management to employees seen by Bloomberg. Lufthansa Airlines also plans to further reduce capacity on short- and medium-haul routes and shrink its fleet of Airbus SE A320 aircraft, switching to the smaller A220 type, according to the letter signed by the namesake carrier's top executives, including Chief Executive Officer Jens Ritter.

The planned reductions are the second culling in little over a year and reveal the extent of the struggles to revive fortunes at the airline's flagship product. The group said in September 2025 it intended to cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030.

Lufthansa shares fell as much as 1.7% in early trading in Frankfurt. They had gained 5.3% this year through Thursday's market close.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Lufthansa is undergoing its biggest efficiency drive in years as high jet-fuel prices and an underperforming mainline airline weigh on results. The company already lowered its annual earnings forecast twice and said it expects a higher fuel bill in 2027, too.

Lufthansa Airlines posted an operating loss of €180 million ($197 million) in the first nine months, with management saying it doesn't expect significant earnings contributions in the fourth quarter.

“After two years of the turnaround, we have to acknowledge that the original measures are no longer sufficient to secure our future,” management wrote in the letter. “In fact, 2026 has set us back: the war in the Middle East, persistently high fuel costs, nine days of strikes and our already very high cost base have made the situation more acute.”

The steps underscore the challenge Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr faces in improving performance. He previously said the group intends to shift more capacity from Lufthansa to budget-conscious airlines such as Discover and City Airlines, where crew costs can be as much as 40% lower.

The company's new supervisory board chairman, Johannes Teyssen, said earlier this year that “significantly greater efforts” may be needed to improve flagging performance after losing ground to rivals because of what he called self-inflicted damage.

The measures unveiled Friday come as Lufthansa tries to resolve a dispute with labor unions, including pilots, though no agreement has been reached yet.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.