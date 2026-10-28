Smit Machchhar Gets Top UAE Honour: Who Are The 2 Indians Who Received It Before Him?

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar of Flydubai has received the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) First Class Order of Zayed II for his bravery during a cockpit attack aboard a flight on September 30, 2026. He is the third Indian known to have received the honour, following former ambassadors Navdeep Singh Suri and Sunjay Sudhir, who were recognised for strengthening India-UAE relations.

Why Was Captain Smit Machchhar Honoured?

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the honour on Machchhar and fellow Flydubai crew members on October 27. The awards were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The recognition follows an attack aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, in which Machchhar was reportedly assaulted by his co-pilot with a cockpit crash axe.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Despite sustaining serious injuries, the captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing other crew members and passengers to intervene and overpower the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The UAE leadership recognised the crew for their courage, professionalism and efforts to protect passengers during the emergency.

ALSO READ | Flydubai Flight 1073 Hero: US House Honors Indian Captain Smit Machchhar For Foiling Mid-Air Terror Attack

Indians Who Received The Honour Before Him

Before Machchhar, two former Indian ambassadors to the UAE received the First Class Order of Zayed II for their contributions to bilateral relations.

1. Navdeep Singh Suri, 2019

Navdeep Singh Suri served as India's ambassador to the UAE from December 2016 to September 2019. He received the honour in September 2019 in recognition of his role in strengthening diplomatic ties and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

2. Sunjay Sudhir, 2025

Sunjay Sudhir served as India's ambassador to the UAE from November 2021 to September 2025. He received the same distinction in September 2025 for his contribution to advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE.

While Suri and Sudhir were recognised for their diplomatic service, Machchhar received the honour for his actions during a life-threatening aviation emergency.

What Is The First Class Order Of Zayed II?

The First Class Order of Zayed II is a high-level UAE state decoration awarded to individuals, diplomats and officials for distinguished service, courage or contributions to bilateral and international relations. It is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's founding president.

The decoration is distinct from the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the latter in August 2019 for his contribution to strengthening India-UAE relations.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Honours Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar With State Award; Prayers At Somnath Temple For Recovery

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.