Flydubai Flight 1073 Hero: US House Honors Indian Captain Smit Machchhar For Foiling Mid-Air Terror Attack

The US House of Representatives has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary courage in foiling an alleged mid-air terrorist attack aboard Flydubai Flight 1073.

The resolution, titled “Honoring Captain Smit Machchhar and the crew and passengers of Flydubai Flight 1073, and condemning the attempted terrorist attack on that flight,” was introduced by US Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Michael McCaul and Don Bacon on October 5, according to the official US government record.

The resolution recounts how Flight 1073, which was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, came under attack on September 30.

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According to the resolution, the aircraft was carrying approximately 174 passengers, most of them Israeli citizens, including four US citizens and 27 children.

Midway through the flight, the first officer allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar on the flight deck with the aircraft's emergency crash axe and attempted to seize control of the plane. The aircraft subsequently lost more than 14,000 feet of altitude in less than 30 seconds, the resolution said.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar fought off the attack and managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing off-duty pilots to enter the flight deck. The crew and passengers were then able to restrain the first officer.

Two off-duty pilots subsequently assisted in landing the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers and crew accounted for.

The UAE later launched an investigation into the incident. On October 3, the UAE Attorney General said the investigation had determined that the first officer had attempted to carry out a terrorist act.

The investigation is continuing, with authorities examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive, possible links and physical and digital evidence.

US House Resolution On Captain Smit Machchhar

In its resolution, the US House praised Machchhar for extraordinary courage in protecting every soul aboard his aircraft.

It also commended the off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers who helped secure the flight deck and bring the aircraft safely to the ground.

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The resolution further expressed wishes for the recovery of Machchhar and others injured in the incident and condemned the attack as an act of terrorism and an attack on the safety of international civil aviation.

It called for a full and expeditious investigation by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while asking that the US and Israel be kept fully informed.

The resolution was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

For Machchhar, the episode turned what began as a routine Dubai-Tel Aviv flight into a fight for the lives of everyone on board. The US House resolution now formally recognises the Indian captain's actions, alongside those of the crew, off-duty pilots and passengers who helped bring the aircraft to safety.

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