SoftBank Group shares suffered their steepest single-day decline in more than two years on Friday, as a broader sell-off in Asian technology stocks deepened concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence trade. The sharp fall came despite the much-anticipated stock market debut of Anthropic, which investors had hoped would revive sentiment towards AI stocks.

Shares of the Japanese investment conglomerate closed 14.48% lower at 3,025 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on November 20, marking their worst trading session since August 2024. The stock had fallen as much as 16% during the session.

The decline highlights growing investor unease over SoftBank's substantial exposure to the AI sector, particularly its investments in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, and its ownership of chip designer Arm.

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SoftBank has invested a total of $64.6 billion in OpenAI, making it one of the company's biggest financial backers. However, concerns are mounting over whether the enormous capital being deployed across AI infrastructure and computing capacity will translate into sustainable returns.

The pressure on SoftBank comes amid a broader reassessment of AI valuations. Its shares fell 30% in October and have lost another 31% so far in November, reflecting a sharp deterioration in investor sentiment.

The weakness was not limited to SoftBank. Japanese semiconductor stocks also came under heavy selling pressure, with Tokyo Electron declining 7.06%, Lasertec falling 9.21% and Renesas Electronics shedding 7.02%.

In South Korea, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics dropped 5.92% and 7.01%, respectively. The benchmark Kospi slumped 5.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) also ended the session 4.76% lower.

According to CNBC, Chinese technology stocks faced similar pressure. Tencent was down 2.01%, while Baidu declined 4.79%. Memory chipmaker CXMT fell 5.31% to a fresh record low, and AI chipmaker Enflame lost 7.16%.

Anthropic's market debut had initially raised hopes of renewed investor interest in artificial intelligence. The company, which competes with OpenAI, saw its shares jump 17.07% on Thursday, closing at $97.17 after a record-breaking initial public offering.

However, the enthusiasm proved short-lived. Anthropic shares fell nearly 6% in premarket trading on Friday, while Nvidia declined 1.66% and AMD lost 4.12%.

The Nasdaq Composite had also dropped more than 2% overnight, signalling that investors remained reluctant to return to technology stocks despite Anthropic's strong debut.

Several concerns continue to weigh on the sector, including rising AI infrastructure spending, questions over the returns from massive capital expenditure and uncertainty surrounding semiconductor sales to Asia.

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Adding to the pressure, concerns over US export restrictions have raised questions about future AI chip sales to China.

CNBC reported that the House Foreign Affairs Committee released documents showing that a Commerce Department subagency had approved the sale of more than 879,000 AI chips to Chinese companies, highlighting the potential impact of tighter export controls.

Separately, short seller Hunterbrook Media alleged that firmware sold by AMD had surfaced in US-blacklisted companies. AMD told CNBC that it complies with US law.

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