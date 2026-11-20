Suriya-starrer Scene saw a drop in its box office collections on Friday as the Tamil film entered third week, even though it is still drawing a steady flow of audiences to theatre.

The Jithu Madhavan film has earned Rs 46 lakh in India on Day 15 so far and is currently running across 559 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 147.41 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 171.24 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Tamil remains the bigger contributor, with Rs 36 lakh coming from 388 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 10 lakh from 171 shows. The film's worldwide gross had reached Rs 259.45 crore by the end of Day 14, it added.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene started its theatrical run with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1 and improved to Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2. The film saw its biggest single-day collection on Day 3, when it earned Rs 23.65 crore. Day 4 brought in Rs 21.40 crore.

Collections then moved lower, with Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5, Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7. The first week closed with Rs 111.70 crore in India net.

The film opened its second week with Rs 6 crore on Day 8. It picked up over the weekend, earning Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10. The pace slowed again from Day 11, with Scene collecting Rs 3 crore. It followed this with Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 14. Week 2 collection stood at Rs 35.25 crore.

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About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran have produced the film under Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba", while Naslen appears as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim plays Maya. Anandaraj portrays Inba's father, while Lal features as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan are also part of the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is pulled back into an old case that he had left unresolved. His attempt to revisit the case soon puts him at the centre of a fresh challenge.

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