WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to return on November 20, with several top superstars expected to feature on the show as the promotion continues its build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

The latest episode will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, USA.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, GUNTHER and Trick Williams are among the prominent names advertised for the show.

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One of the major segments announced for the evening will see Rhodes reveal the final member of Team USA for the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match against Team Mexico.

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Rhodes will captain Team USA, which already includes CM Punk, LA Knight and Je'Von Evans. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee have been confirmed as members of Team Mexico.

The November 20 episode is also expected to advance several ongoing rivalries ahead of Survivor Series, scheduled for November 28 in Houston, Texas.

WWE SmackDown November 20: Match Card

The confirmed segment for the November 20 episode is:

Cody Rhodes to reveal the final member of Team USA for the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match.

The following superstars are advertised for the show are:

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton

GUNTHER

Trick Williams

No additional matches have been officially confirmed for the episode at the time of writing.

WWE SmackDown November 20: Date, Venue And Time

The November 20 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, USA.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) on Friday, November 20, in the United States., that means the Indian viewers will be able to catch the broadcast in the early hours of Saturday, November 21.

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, US, UK, Aus, Canada?

WWE fans in India can watch the November 20 episode of SmackDown live on Netflix. The show will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 21.

In the United States, viewers can watch the broadcast live on the USA Network. Fans in the United Kingdom can stream the episode on Netflix.

Here are the start times and viewing platforms:

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India: 6:30 AM IST, Saturday, November 21 - Netflix

United States: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, Friday, November 20 - USA Network

United Kingdom: 1 AM GMT, Saturday, November 21 - Netflix

Canada: 8 PM ET, Friday, November 20 - Netflix

Australia: 12 PM AEDT, Saturday, November 21 - Netflix

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