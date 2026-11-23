Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes Pat Cummins may struggle to put the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy behind him, warning that the issue could resurface during next year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

Hayden described the scandal as a major point of division within Australian cricket and said opposition teams could continue to use it to put pressure on the Australian side.

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His remarks came after Cummins addressed the controversy during an extended media interaction, firmly dismissing claims made by Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft about how much the Australian dressing room knew about the ball-tampering plan.

"Pat Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman under the bus. He's raised very personal issues regarding their friendship and how casually he believes that friendship has been treated," Hayden told JioStar.

"He's gone on record saying, 'I'll answer questions for an hour and a half, but after this, I'm not answering any more questions about it.' That basically means that when Australia travels to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he won't want to answer questions about Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best."

Hayden said the controversy remained a sensitive issue in Australian cricket and was likely to remain under public and media scrutiny.

"This is a major pressure point within the Australian dressing room. If you wanted to get under Australia's skin, you would keep raising this issue because there will immediately be a reaction."

"The response will be, 'I'm not answering that question'," he added.

The former batter also highlighted the difficult position of stand-in ODI captain Mitchell Marsh, who faced repeated questions about the Sandpapergate controversy during a recent press conference ahead of Australia's ODI series against England.

"It was difficult listening to Mitchell Marsh being asked the same question over and over again before the ODI series."

"He kept saying, 'I'm focused on this game.' That's why I believe there needs to be a genuine effort to find a way forward, but I don't think that's going to happen. I can feel it in my bones," Hayden said.

Hayden also called for a transparent review process, arguing that all key figures involved should be given an opportunity to present their accounts.

"Whether it is through Cricket Australia or an independent assessment process, we need specific questions to be asked and determine whether there are grounds for further inquiry."

"If there are, then there should be a clear scope and a fair process for everyone involved."

According to Hayden, the controversy will not fully disappear until issues surrounding trust, accountability and integrity are properly addressed.

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"Reconciliation is never going to happen while there are still question marks over integrity and trust."

"The game must find a process that allows not only current players but also those involved in that South Africa tour, including David Warner and Usman Khawaja, to share their views in an official setting."

"As long as that door remains open, there will continue to be a trust issue," he said.

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