Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has filed for divorce from her husband, Veer Sahu, after six years of marriage. The former Bigg Boss contestant recently spoke about their separation in an interview. She also made remarks about love, infidelity and how marriage affected her personal and professional life.

Speaking about the decision to part ways, Sapna told NMF News that only she and Veer know what went wrong in their marriage. They stayed together while things worked out and decided to separate once the relationship stopped working.

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Sharing her views on love, relationships and infidelity, Sapna Choudhary said, “I believe that love isn't just physical. Love is about the soul, it involves emotions. But I think men are more practical, while women often get carried away by emotions.”

Sapna Choudhary Says She Lost Focus On Her Identity After Marriage

The singer reflected on how her marriage influenced her life and career. Sapna revealed that she got married after her stint on Bigg Boss, when she was enjoying immense popularity. Although she believes she fulfilled her responsibilities as a wife, mother, and daughter-in-law well, she later realised that she had stopped prioritising herself.

Sapna admitted that somewhere along the way, she lost sight of her individual identity and professional ambitions.

Does Sapna Choudhary Plan To Marry Again?

Asked whether she would consider getting married again following her separation from Veer, Sapna said that remarriage was not something she was thinking about at the moment.

The singer described herself as someone who loves passionately and indicated that she would only consider entering another relationship if she found someone deserving of her love.

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About Sapna Choudhary And Her Husband Veer Sahu

Sapna Choudhary got married to Haryanvi singer and actor Veer Sahu in January 2020. The couple kept their wedding private, and news of their marriage became public after the birth of their first child. They are parents to two children.

Sapna is a well-known singer and dancer who enjoys a massive fanbase. She rose to stardom through her performances in Haryanvi music and dance.

She gained further recognition after participating in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, which starred personalities like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. Sapna stood out for her unfiltered honesty and grounded personality in the show.

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