Cricket has witnessed some extraordinary catches over the years, but a video from Pakistan's Swat Premier League has left fans stunned for an entirely different reason.

A passenger sitting on the back of a moving motorcycle pulled off a remarkable one-handed catch after a batter smashed the ball for a six beyond the stadium boundary.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, reportedly took place during a match between Swat Strikers and GKR Dir in the eighth edition of the Swat Premier League.

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The video shows the batter hitting a powerful shot that clears the boundary and travels outside the ground towards a nearby road. As the camera follows the ball, a motorcycle carrying two people passes by.

The passenger sitting behind the rider spots the ball, stretches out one hand and catches it cleanly without the motorcycle stopping. The bike then continues moving, with the man taking the ball along with him.

The unusual moment has attracted widespread attention, with cricket fans amazed by the passenger's timing and reflexes.

Swat Premier League: How Did The Motorcycle Catch Happen?

According to reports, the incident took place during the sixth over of GKR Dir's innings against Swat Strikers.

The batter struck the ball over the extra-cover boundary, sending it beyond the stadium and towards the road outside. It was there that the passenger on the passing motorcycle managed to grab it with one hand.

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The match was part of the eighth season of the Swat Premier League, a local tape-ball tournament featuring 10-over innings.

While the passenger's identity has not been established in the reports, the video has prompted comparisons with some of the most spectacular catches seen in professional cricket.

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