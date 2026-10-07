Google Pixel 10a Gets Costlier, Price Hiked By Rs 6,000; Check New Cost

Google has revised the price of its Pixel 10a smartphone in India, increasing the cost of the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant by Rs 6,000.

The smartphone, which was launched in February 2026 at Rs 49,999, is now listed at Rs 55,999 on the Google India Store. The latest revision represents a price increase of around 12%, while the phone's core hardware and specifications remain unchanged.

The price revision comes amid rising global costs of memory and storage components. The increase in demand for RAM and storage from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres has put pressure on component prices, prompting smartphone manufacturers to adjust retail prices.

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Similar price increases have also been reported in other markets, including the US, while other smartphone lineups have faced comparable cost pressures.

In the US, the Pixel 10a's 128GB model has reportedly increased from $499 to $599, while the 256GB version now costs $699.

Despite the higher price, buyers in India can access selected bank offers. Eligible ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit-card customers can receive up to Rs 3,000 instant cashback on qualifying EMI transactions, potentially bringing the effective price down to around Rs 52,999. Google Store and participating retailers also offer no-cost EMI options.

The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor.

For photography, the device has a 48-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 13-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

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The phone packs a 5,100mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. It also carries an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water.

The Pixel 10a runs Android 16 and comes with seven years of operating system and security updates. It is available in Berry, Fog, Lavender and Obsidian colour options.

With the latest revision, Google's Pixel 10a is now Rs 6,000 more expensive in India than at launch, although the specifications and features remain unchanged.

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