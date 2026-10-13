Rs 55 LPA CTC, MBA, Bengaluru Base: Woman Takes To Reddit To Find Her Ideal Husband, Lists 5 Must-Haves

Not a dating app or a matrimonial website, but Reddit has become the platform of choice for a 30-year-old Bengaluru woman looking for her ideal husband. The woman, who earns around Rs 55 lakh per annum, is seeking a partner with a similar salary and has listed five key requirements for her prospective husband. In a Reddit post, the woman shared two pictures of herself with her face blurred, along with details about her background, career, lifestyle and marriage preferences. “30 F - Bengaluru. Looking for a like-minded partner,” she captioned the post.

“Hello everyone. I have posted here a few times and got comments saying that I don't respond or don't have decent communication skills. While I agree to the viewpoint, I hope men here can understand the junk a woman's inbox comprises,” she wrote, adding that she had become selective about whom she engaged with because of unpleasant messages. However, she said she had now decided to change her approach and explore different avenues to find a suitable partner.

Bengaluru Woman Lists Five Must-Haves In Her Future Husband

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The woman outlined five key criteria for her prospective partner:

Similar CTC range Preference to settle in Bangalore Open Minded Age not more than 33 Comfortable with Nuclear Family

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Sharing details about herself, the woman said she originally hails from Delhi and comes from an educated, well-off family. Her father is a professor, and she is an only child. On her religious and family background, saying she is a Hindu Brahmin and that her parents would prefer a groom from the same caste. However, she added that they would not necessarily object if she found someone she genuinely liked.

The woman has been living in Bengaluru for the past eight years, since starting her first job, and has developed a strong preference for settling in the city.

“I come from a well-off family, so I am looking for someone with similar standards and mindset. I have been staying in Bangalore for the past eight years since my first job and I really, really love this city,” she said, adding that while she also loves Delhi, Bengaluru remains her preferred city.

The 30-year-old holds an MBA and works in a leadership role at a multinational company in Bengaluru. She earns close to Rs 55 lakh per annum in cost to company (CTC) and wants a partner in a similar salary bracket. “Ideally I would want my partner in the same range. This is to ensure that we understand each other's lifestyle,” she explained.

The woman described herself as reasonably social, with a wide circle of friends, although she is particularly close to a few of them. She also acknowledged having been in a few relationships that did not work out, adding that she had focused on herself and her career over the past two years.

Describing herself further, she said she is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has a fair complexion, is educated and is a Bollywood fan.

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Apart from her five main requirements, the woman said she appreciates a good sense of humour and would consider it a bonus if a prospective partner could demonstrate it in his introductory message. She requested interested men to send a proper introduction instead of a simple “hi” or “hello”, adding that she would try her best to respond to genuine messages.

The post has drawn attention for the woman's attempt to find a life partner through Reddit, with her clearly defined preferences covering salary, location, age and family structure. While most people questioned the girl, some users were seen sending marriage proposals in the comments section.

"This is your 6th post in three months. Have you not found anyone still?," questioned an user.

"Please don't make yourself a target. I hope God blesses you with a good loving partner. Stay safe," commented a second user.

"AI generated images, check the phone and fingers, enlarge, potential scam," commented a third user.

"You need a nuclear family and at the same time the guy has to be from a well off family. What are you eyeing on, paternal properties without any service to the aging parents?," wrote another user.

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