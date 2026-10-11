IndiGo Delhi-Chennai Flight Diverted After Power Bank Catches Fire On Board

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on October 11 after a passenger's power bank reportedly caught fire on board, prompting the crew to respond to the incident. Flight 6E 6115 landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and the airline said its crew brought the situation under control.

Following the safe landing in Hyderabad, IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft to continue the journey to Chennai. The airline also said it was providing refreshments and timely updates to passengers while making arrangements for their onward journey. IndiGo's response focused on ensuring passenger safety and managing the disruption caused by the diversion. Further details about the device and the circumstances that led to the smoke incident were not immediately available in the statement.



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Why Can A Power Bank Catch Fire On A Flight?



Power banks use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which can overheat if damaged or affected by an internal fault. In some cases, this can lead to smoke, fire or a process known as thermal runaway, in which a battery heats up uncontrollably. A battery-related incident inside an aircraft cabin requires prompt attention because smoke and intense heat can pose risks to passengers and crew. Cabin crew are trained to respond to such emergencies, while pilots may divert an aircraft if required by the circumstances.



Power bank fires have raised aviation safety concerns in previous incidents involving IndiGo flights. In October 2025, a passenger's power bank caught fire on a Delhi-Dimapur flight while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport. In May 2026, another power bank fire on an IndiGo flight after landing in Chandigarh led to an emergency evacuation.



These incidents underline the importance of following airline rules for carrying and handling portable batteries. Passengers should avoid carrying damaged power banks and immediately alert cabin crew if an electronic device becomes unusually hot, emits smoke or produces a burning smell.



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