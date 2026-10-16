Nearly 99% Of Fire Incidents In Delhi Linked To Premises Without Valid Certificates; LG Calls For Audits

Nearly 99% of fire incidents in Delhi were recorded at premises without valid fire safety certificates, officials said during a review of the city's emergency response infrastructure. The review also highlighted a shortage of fire stations, with the capital having 71 against the 120 required under the Master Plan to achieve a five-minute response time.

In 2025–26, Delhi received 36,877 emergency calls, the highest number in six years. Of these, 55.26% were related to fires, while the remaining calls involved other emergencies and animal and bird rescues, according to NDTV.

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Delhi currently has 71 fire stations, including four daytime stations, against the 120 required under the Master Plan to achieve a five-minute response time.

Officials said fires were more common in unplanned and unauthorised colonies, where narrow roads and access constraints often delayed fire tenders. Combustible materials and electrical consumption exceeding approved loads were also identified as fire hazards.

LG Calls For Fire Safety Audits

Sandhu directed the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to prepare a zone-wise action plan with clear, measurable targets to reduce emergency response times, particularly in densely populated residential colonies, industrial areas and high-rise buildings.

He also called for closer coordination among the Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure that fire tenders have unobstructed access to incident sites.

The LG directed authorities to conduct regular fire-safety inspections and audits across residential buildings, commercial markets, industrial establishments and mixed-use areas. Buildings with recurring violations should be identified, with corrective action taken in coordination with residents and property owners.

He also stressed the need for regular fire-risk assessments, mock drills and sustained awareness campaigns involving students, resident welfare associations, industry groups and market associations.

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Delhi Fire Service Plans Equipment Upgrade

Sandhu instructed officials to fast-track recruitment, clear pending staffing proposals and prioritise the procurement of essential firefighting equipment.

The DFS proposed procuring 197 new firefighting vehicles and equipment units, including nine articulated water towers.

To strengthen emergency response, the LG also called for an integrated Command and Control Centre equipped with real-time vehicle tracking and live incident updates.

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