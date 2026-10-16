Top 10 cities with the worst air pollution in the world: Singapore surpasses Delhi, Mumbai

With seasonal stubble burning by farmers in Punjab beginning, despite fines being implement by the state's government, the air quality index or AQI level will start to rise and make life hellish for people in the national capital. Although the AQI level in Delhi-NCR is not bad as of October 16, 2026. In a surprising turn of events, Singapore has now become the top city in the world with the poorest AQI, according IQAir's global ranking. Here's a look at the top 10 cities with the worst air quality in the world.

No 1. City: Singapore | AQI: Between 236 and 251 | Status: Very Unhealthy | Smoke from extensive forest and peatland fires in Indonesia has been moved towards Singapore by prevailing winds, worsening air quality in the city-state. Prolonged dry conditions linked to El Niño have aided the fires and intensified the transboundary haze.

No 2. City: Jakarta, Indonesia | AQI: Around 189 | Status: Unhealthy | Indonesia's severe wildfire season has added large amounts of fine particulate pollution to the atmosphere. In Jakarta, emissions from heavy road traffic, industrial activity and the wider regional haze can combine to push pollution levels higher, particularly when air circulation is weak.

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No 3. City: Lahore, Pakistan | AQI: Around 184 | Status: Unhealthy | Lahore's seasonal smog is driven by a combination of vehicle pollution, industrial emissions, brick-kiln smoke and construction dust. Crop-residue burning across the region increases particulate pollution.

Cities with the worst air pollution in the world

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No 4. City: Dhaka, Bangladesh | AQI: Around 181 | Status: Unhealthy | Brick kilns and industrial facilities around Dhaka are major sources of fine particulate pollution, while vehicle pollution adds to the emissions burden. Construction activity and road dust worsen air quality during the dry season.

No 5. City: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | AQI: Between 178 and 197 | Status: Unhealthy | Smoke from forest and peat fires in Indonesia has spread across parts of Malaysia, contributing significantly to the haze over Kuala Lumpur. Local traffic emissions, combined with dry weather and an unfavourable atmosphere, can make pollution persistent.

No 6. City: Dubai, UAE | AQI: Between 174 and 183 | Status: Unhealthy | Airborne desert dust is an important natural contributor to particulate pollution across Dubai and across the UAE. Road traffic, industrial activity and emissions linked to energy use and construction add to poor urban air quality.

No 7. City: Milan, Italy | AQI: Between 171 and 172 | Status: Unhealthy | Milan lies within the Po Valley, where surrounding mountain ranges restrict airflow and allow pollutants to accumulate over the city. Traffic, heat and urban emissions consequently remain trapped for longer when weather conditions offer little ventilation.

No 8. City: Kolkata, India | AQI: Between 163 and 168 | Status: Unhealthy | Vehicle emissions are a major source of pollution in Kolkata, alongside industrial activity and road dust. Construction, congested roads and the burning of municipal waste further add particulate matter to the city's air.

No 9. City: Manama, Bahrain | AQI: Between 162 and 165 | Status: Unhealthy | Dust carried from surrounding arid areas is a major contributor to particulate levels in Manama. Industrial emissions, road traffic and construction activity worsen air quality when atmospheric conditions prevent pollutants from dispersing.

No 10. City: Mumbai, India | AQI: Around 160 | Status: Unhealthy | Unusually hot and humid conditions, along with reduced wind speeds, limit the dispersion of pollutants over Mumbai and encourage build-up of ground-level ozone. Construction dust, waste burning and traffic emissions further pollute the city's air.

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