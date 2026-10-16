Abhijeet Dipke Taken Into Custody By Delhi Police Ahead Of CJP's Tiranga Flag March

Abhijeet Dipke has been detained by Delhi Police ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march. The CJP founder was taken into custody from his residence on Friday, just minutes before he was scheduled to join the rally in Delhi.

This marks Dipke's second detention in a week. He was previously detained shortly after arriving in Delhi from Mumbai to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

One of the reasons for the march was the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody after waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar on October 13. Their arrest came a day after the historic site was denotified as a designated protest venue.

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Before detaining Dipke on Friday, Delhi Police had visited his residence and served him a notice against proceeding with the march.

(This is a developing story.)

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