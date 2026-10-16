Cops At Abhijeet Dipke's House: CJP Leader Barred From Holding Tiranga Rally, Delhi Police Send Notice

Delhi Police personnel reached the residence of NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande in Karol Bagh, where Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying.

The development took place hours before the party's "Lehra Do Tiranga" march at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.

Dipke had earlier said police and Intelligence Bureau personnel had surrounded the house, adding that vehicles without number plates follow him and that "Delhi Police may pick me up tonight or tomorrow morning".

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Police reportedly said they were monitoring the situation and denied any specific deployment outside the residence.

Police have said Connaught Place is not a designated protest site and have imposed prohibitory orders against gatherings, though they have indicated that a small group may wave the national flag at a suitable location.

The New Delhi Municipal Council has closed Central Park on October 16 and 17, citing "administrative reasons".

Security has been tightened across central Delhi, with more than 6,000 police personnel and 220 companies of central forces deployed, according to PTI.

The march has been called by the CJP and the All India Students' Association (AISA).

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Late on Thursday, Dipke and CJP legal head Ratna Singh alleged that police and intelligence personnel had been stationed around the residence.

Dipke had earlier said he feared being detained before the march, alleging that officers were keeping watch at his home, and that he was prepared to go to jail for waving the national flag.

The CJP called the march as part of its campaign for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

The agitation intensified after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody following their detention for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The Union Home Ministry had withdrawn Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest site shortly before, and the CJP chose to wave the national flag at Central Park in response.

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Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday said it could order compensation if the shutdown of Connaught Place is found to have caused unlawful business losses to traders.

It will hear the matter on October 26. The New Delhi Traders Association has said protests over the past three weeks hurt sales and livelihoods.

Dipke has maintained that businesses suffer when the government shuts down a city, not because of peaceful protests.

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