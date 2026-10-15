'Put US Education to Good Use': US Singer Mary Millben Attacks Abhijeet Dipke, Says PM Modi Will Win 2029 Poll

American singer Mary Millben has hit out at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, telling him to use his "U.S. education, talent" for good and predicting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win again in 2029.
Millben posted her reply on X on Wednesday, quoting Dipke's own post from earlier that evening.
Dipke's post was a response to an Economic Times report headlined "American singer Mary Millben urges Indian youth to rise against CJP, alleges US donors funding party".
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He asked why Modi was seeking Americans' support "to discredit his own countrymen" and who had given foreign nationals the right to interfere in India's internal affairs. India was capable of handling its own issues, he said, adding that outsiders were not needed.
Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India's internal affairs? We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don't need outsiders interfering in our country's affairs.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026
Millben, who addressed Dipke directly, said US donors would "drop you like a hot cake" if he failed to succeed, and that "lawlessness never wins".
She urged him to sit down with the PM and be a positive voice for India's advancement.
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Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here's the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don't succeed. And you won't, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your U.S. education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what's right lies in your next steps. And the PM doesn't need American support. He has 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That's the truth.— Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) October 14, 2026
She also said Modi did not need American support, as he had 1.5 billion Indian citizens behind him. Millben said they had backed him for 25 years, including 12 as prime minister across three consecutive terms, and would do so again in 2029.
Dipke is leading a campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Critics say the SIR dropped about 130 million voters from a draft roll.
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Delhi Police detained Dipke and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka when their flight landed in the capital on October 10, ahead of a rally at Jantar Mantar.
More than 2,000 protesters were also reportedly detained. A magistrate released the three leaders the next day on a Rs 50,000 bond, with a condition to keep the peace for a year. Dipke has said the CJP will not back down until Kumar resigns.
Dipke, 30, launched the CJP online on May 16 as a satirical platform. It became a rallying point for young Indians angry over unemployment and exam paper leaks, and led to protests in Delhi and other cities.
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