LTM Q2 Results: Profit Drops Nearly 5% To Rs 1,398 Crore, Revenue Up 2% Sequentially

LTIMindtree reported a 4.6% sequential decline in net profit to Rs 1,398 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,466 crore in the June quarter, even as revenue and operating profit recorded modest growth. Revenue increased 1.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 11,808 crore from Rs 11,608 crore. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) rose 2.2% to Rs 1,839 crore from Rs 1,799 crore.

The company's Ebit margin improved by 10 basis points to 15.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with 15.5% in the preceding quarter.

LTIMindtree Q2 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Profit declines 4.6% at Rs 1,398 crore versus Rs 1,466 crore.

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 11,808 crore versus Rs 11,608 crore.

EBIT up 2.2% at Rs 1,839 crore versus Rs 1,799 crore.

EBIT Margin up 10 Bps at 15.6% versus 15.5%.

To pay interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

LTIMindtree's order inflow declined 0.3% sequentially to $1.26 billion in the September quarter. The order inflow figure will be a key metric for investors tracking the company's ability to sustain revenue growth in the coming quarters, particularly amid uneven demand conditions across the global technology services industry.

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LTIMindtree's total headcount stood at 87,886 at the end of the September quarter. The company's attrition rate remained unchanged at 13.3% quarter-on-quarter, indicating stability in employee turnover during the period.

Dividend

The IT services company announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 23, 2026. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration to shareholders whose names appear in the company's register of members or in the list of beneficial owners provided by depositories as of the record date.

LTM Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Shares of LTM closed as much as 3.66% higher during the day at Rs 4,390 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 0.65% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have risen 7.86% in one week and 3.71% in one month. The shares are down 28.17% year-to-date and 21.92% in one year.

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