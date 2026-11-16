Rs 4,800 For A Lunch In Bandra: Mumbai Woman Asks If Eating Out Is Now A Luxury

A Mumbai woman's post about a Rs 4,800 lunch bill has triggered a debate online over the cost of eating out in the city.

The woman, identified as Shivani, said she had gone out for lunch in Bandra with one other person. The bill for the two of them came to Rs 4,800, or Rs 2,400 each.

In a post on X, she said it was only after returning home that she worked out what the meal had cost her in real terms. The amount, she found, was equal to seven days of her salary. The lunch had lasted about an hour.

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Shivani's post is the latest in a string of social media posts in which users have shared restaurant bills and questioned whether eating out in big cities has become too costly.

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The post does not name the restaurant or say what was ordered.

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“Is eating out in Mumbai a luxury now or am I just poor?” she wrote.

Users React

The post went viral, with many users weighing in on how expensive it has become to dine out in Mumbai.

Some offered her reassurance. “This costly will feel cheaper to you soon, once you reach a better position,” one user wrote.

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Others said they had faced similar bills. One user said they had spent Rs 15,000 over two days during a visit to Mumbai last month.

A third user reacted to the figure itself. “Rs 4800 for 2, my goodness, so expensive,” the user wrote.

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