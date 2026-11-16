upGrad Launches Workforce Advisory Firm 'upGrad Next'; Anandorup Ghose To Join As MD

Edtech firm upGrad has launched upGrad Next, a business that will advise companies on their structuring, hiring and rewarding employees, with Anandorup Ghose joining as MD.

Some senior leaders will join over the next few weeks, co-founder and chairperson Ronnie Screwvala said in a post on LinkedIn on Monday.

“The last decade, in many ways, was about the complete digital transformation of organisations. We see the next decade being about transforming the workforce to manage, and get strong returns from, the change that has already happened,” he said.

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Traditional learning and development and recruiting are not enough for this, Screwvala said. Organisations need “thinking partners” on structure, hiring, rewards and preparing their people, along with help in carrying the changes through, he added.

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He said upGrad Next will not follow the traditional consulting model of billing by headcount and rate. It will instead rely on experienced advisers, use AI and be accountable for outcomes, with upGrad's larger skilling and hiring business supporting it.

Screwvala described the venture as a workforce advisory and skilling platform of a kind that has not been built in India in the last few decades.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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