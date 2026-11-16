US Universities Top Indian Students' List Of Go-To Destinations To Pursue Higher Education

India has retained its position as the largest source of international students in the United States for the third consecutive year, even as the number of Indian students pursuing education in the country declined during the 2025-26 academic year. The latest Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange highlights that American universities remain a top favourite for students including Indians seeking advanced research opportunities, specialised courses and international work experience.

According to the report released by the Institute of International Education (IIE) on November 16, 2026, the number of Indian students in the US fell by 6.5 per cent, from 363,019 in 2024-25 to 339,435 in 2025-26. Despite the decline, India remained ahead of China, which accounted for 254,458 international students. Together, the two countries represented nearly 52 per cent of the international student population in American higher education institutions.

Overall numbers of international students declined by 2.7 per cent, reaching 1,146,163 during the 2025-26 academic year, compared to 1,177,766 in the previous year.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | India Students To Get Four-Year Work Visa In New Zealand: Check details

The report highlighted a significant decline in the number of Indian students pursuing postgraduate programmes in the US. Graduate enrolments dropped by 34 per cent, down to 116,609 in 2025-26 from 177,892 in 2024-25. Undergraduate enrolments too declined by one per cent to 39,711 students.

Why Do Indian Students Pick US Colleges Despite Visa Uncertainty?

Despite rising education costs and immigration-related uncertainties, American universities remain attractive for Indian students because of their academic infrastructure, research facilities and links with global industries.

Institutions across the US offer specialised programmes in engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, business and other emerging disciplines. Access to advanced laboratories, research collaborations and internationally recognised qualifications remains a major consideration for Indian students.

ALSO READ | Canada's New Immigration Plan Will Allow Only 1.5 Lakh International Students Annually Until 2029

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programmes continue to attract significant international interest. According to the Open Doors findings, approximately 57 per cent of international students in the US pursued STEM-related fields during 2025-26.

Employment opportunities after graduation also influence students' decisions. Under the OPT programme, eligible international graduates can undertake temporary employment related to their academic qualifications. Qualifying STEM graduates can receive an additional 24-month extension, subject to immigration requirements.

Beyond academic qualifications, American institutions offer access to international professional networks, internships, industry partnerships and research collaborations that can support students' long-term career development.

While the US continues to attract students from India, changes in immigration policies, visa processing requirements and employment prospects are influencing overseas education decisions.

The latest findings suggest that although the US remains a leading destination for Indian students, affordability, immigration regulations and the availability of post-study employment opportunities are important considerations that Indian students consider when opting to pursue higher education abroad.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.