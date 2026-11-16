Zuckerberg Can't Be Fired? Why Jensen Huang's Nvidia Exit Puts Spotlight On Meta's New Stock Plan

Amid the news of the resignation of Nvidia's Co-Founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, after a public scandal, it does beg the question as to how companies in the same industry, like Meta, would have handled such a situation.

In such a scenario, Meta's CEO and Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg may not step down as easily as his peer Jensen Huang did from Nvidia. This is due to the company's voting share structure making him close to invulnerable when it comes to shareholder pressure.

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Unlike Nvidia, where there is a single-class common stock structure, and Jensen Huang held 3.6% of voting power, Zuckerberg holds up to 60.6% of the voting rights with the share structure split into three separate classes.

Class A and Class B are for voting on various company decisions with the former having one vote per share and the latter having 10 votes per share. The Meta CEO owns about 99.7% of the firm's Class B shares. This makes up 13.4% of the company's economic value.

In May 2026, the shareholders proposed a one share, one vote system to change the structure, which did not go through as it only had 26% of support from shareowners.

Meta also announced the creation of a new class of non-voting shares in order to supplement its funding for its AI endeavours known as Class C shares. Coming into effect on Jan. 1, 2027, Class C shares consists of a stock split in the two-for-one ratio, with no voting powers attached to it.

One Class C share will be distributed for every existing Class A and Class B share. The C Class will be used for fundraising, employee wages and benefits, acquisitions and other company functions.

This arrangement allows Zuckerberg, to accumulate more capital for Meta, while not having to expand corresponding voting power for the shareholders, maintaining his control over the company's ownership.

Meta's special committee stated that keeping the Facebook co-founder's voting rights intact was a key factor in the recapitalisation, noting that he would not have signed off on it otherwise.

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It also proposed a sunset provision with the regards to the structure where Zuckerberg's Class B shares would be converted into Class A shares in the event of his death, disability, departure from the firm or a prominent downsizing of his equity.

The Meta CEO did not support these provisions citing concerns around voting power.

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