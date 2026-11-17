The Vvaan is gearing up for another chapter, with producer Ektaa Kapoor confirming its sequel on the occasion of Chhath Puja. She shared a mysterious video on social media, hinting at the return of the supernatural world featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.
The announcement has sparked curiosity, with fans taking to X to share their reactions for The Vvaan 2 teaser.
X Reactions
The sequel announcement has received a mixed response from viewers. While some welcomed the idea of a sequel, with one user saying that traditional stories deserve more space on the big screen. Others urged the makers to improve the film's execution. Many also hoped that Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia would return for The Vvaan 2 without being replaced.
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Vvaan 2 announced hai and they are launching an Indian Folklore Cinematic Universe 🌸 I am so excited, hamari kahaniyan deserve the big screen treatment! Aapko kaunsi folk story dekhni hai sabse pehle? 💖 #Vvaan2 #IndianFolklore #Bollywood— Mehak (@asli_pari) November 16, 2026
@EktaaRKapoor @ArunabhKumar @vijaykoshy @megha1317 @balajimotionpic @TheViralFever Good— Sanju-Bhai (@SanjuBhai123456) November 16, 2026
Honestly, don't know how to react. The potential is there, but the execution has to be MUCH stronger. #TheVvaan2— K👁️🗨️ (@SidTillLast) November 16, 2026
@EktaaRKapoor @ArunabhKumar @vijaykoshy @megha1317 @balajimotionpic @TheViralFever Congratulations for Vvaan success and Vvaan 2 announcement and please don't replace @SidMalhotra and @tamannaahspeaks— Drishti Bhattacharya (@DrishtiBhattac4) November 16, 2026
I hope Sid and Tamannaah should be return in Vvaan 2— Drishti Bhattacharya (@DrishtiBhattac4) November 16, 2026
However, several questioned the decision to make a sequel, comparing it to other franchises that continued despite unsuccessful films. Others criticised the promotional video as low-effort and AI-generated.
@KshitizCritic The Vvaan is just following the industry trend. Look at the Commando franchise. They have made three movies and none of them is a hit. The exact same thing goes for Force. Both films failed but they are shooting Force 3 right now. Studios blindly chase franchise tags.— The Filmy Guy (@MKthefilmyguy) November 16, 2026
So they announced Vvaan 2 just to satisfy their Ego and to show / fool audience by declaring it a Hit movie 😂 #SidharthMalhotra #EktaKapoor— Scorpion21 (@ZAD823) November 16, 2026
& not just Vvaan 2 but with an AI-generated promo. 😭😭😭 And after claiming that Vvaan was successful like some masterpiece or something. 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️ No amount of Aditya Dhar can ever cure this disease of making trash things and calling them masterpiece success.— Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) November 16, 2026
🎬 Whattttt??? #TheVvaan2 😂 This is a stupid AI video. Just imagine, the announcement itself is such low effort. And what is this "writing begins". As if its a grand project people have been waiting for. TVF, just find a good producer for your project who can present things in a better way.— CHANGU MANGU TALKS (@changuxmangu) November 16, 2026
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More About The Vvaan
Directed by Deepak Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan was released in theatres on September 25, 2026. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and draws inspiration from Indian folklore, faith and traditional beliefs.
The story explores the mystical forest of One, its Goddess and the supernatural forces believed to protect the place. Chhath Puja also plays an important role in the film's world.
Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF are backing the franchise, with Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Neeraj Kothari among the producers of the first film.
However, the sequel's release date and further casting details have not yet been announced.
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Watch The Vvaan 2 Teaser Here:
THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai…..🔱🌳 #ShobhaKapoor #EktaaRKapoor @ArunabhKumar #VimalDoshi #AnirudhKSharma @vijaykoshy @megha1317 @balajimotionpic @TheViralFever #THEVVAAN2 #ComingSoon https://t.co/PNF5KHilJ0— Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) November 16, 2026
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