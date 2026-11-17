The Vvaan is gearing up for another chapter, with producer Ektaa Kapoor confirming its sequel on the occasion of Chhath Puja. She shared a mysterious video on social media, hinting at the return of the supernatural world featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The announcement has sparked curiosity, with fans taking to X to share their reactions for The Vvaan 2 teaser.

X Reactions

The sequel announcement has received a mixed response from viewers. While some welcomed the idea of a sequel, with one user saying that traditional stories deserve more space on the big screen. Others urged the makers to improve the film's execution. Many also hoped that Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia would return for The Vvaan 2 without being replaced.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

However, several questioned the decision to make a sequel, comparing it to other franchises that continued despite unsuccessful films. Others criticised the promotional video as low-effort and AI-generated.

ALSO READ | 'I Smoked Nearly 100 Cigarettes': Soni Razdan Recalls Filming While Pregnant With Alia Bhatt

More About The Vvaan

Directed by Deepak Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan was released in theatres on September 25, 2026. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and draws inspiration from Indian folklore, faith and traditional beliefs.

The story explores the mystical forest of One, its Goddess and the supernatural forces believed to protect the place. Chhath Puja also plays an important role in the film's world.

Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF are backing the franchise, with Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Neeraj Kothari among the producers of the first film.

However, the sequel's release date and further casting details have not yet been announced.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Set To Become Second Bollywood Film, After 'Dhurandhar' To Cross Rs 300 Crore In South India

Watch The Vvaan 2 Teaser Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.