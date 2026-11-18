Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across pharma, capital goods, exchanges and chemical sector issuing fresh calls on NSE, ABB India, Lupin, Anupam Rasayan, Syrma SGS while also sharing their outlook on India's IT Services, automobiles and componentsx, metals, mining, healthcare, solar, financials and NBFC sector, alongside a broader view on EM-Strategy Outlook 2027.

Accordingly brokerages have revised target prices, earnings estimates and ratings, while flagging concerns around margins, valuations, execution risks and demand trends. Here is what brokerages are saying about these stocks:

Anand Rathi On NSE

Initiate Buy, TP Rs 2381

Dominant franchise with multiple growth levers

operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability.

Normalisation in transaction activity, growth in technology-led services, operating leverage, strong cash generation and attractive return ratios.

Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to clock 13/16.1/14.3 CAGR over FY27-29e.

Nomura On Lupin

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 2780 (from Rs 2675/share)

Low valuations price in near-term US sales decline

Cyclical weakness makes risk-reward favorable for the next 1-2 years

Sustained above-market growth in domestic formulations, driven by chronic therapies

Strong balance sheet can be deployed for tuck-in acquisitions

Visibility on complex generic launches in respiratory and biosimilars in FY30F and beyond.

Ambit On ABB India

Maintain Sell, TP Rs 6700/share

Orders & backlog impress, margins do not

Margins seem to have bottomed out,

Calibrated price increases should help improve margins, though with a lag.

However, the FY24 peak of 18.9% is far from reach.

Pricing in Motion's standard products remains erratic amid continued competition.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Nov 18

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

HSBC On Indian IT Services

INR and cross-currencies are both less favourable in 3Q than in 2Q

Pose near-term margin risk (75-100bps over 2H)

3Q is, anyway, a seasonally weak quarter and currency headwinds could augment the margin pressure

IT stocks have re-rated by c20% from bottom

FY28 growth outlook is key to further re-rating.

Investec On Anupam Rasayan

Retain Buy, TP Rs 1700/share

Strong 2Q profitability, EBITDAM improving to ~23.2%, led by a richer product mix.

Bliss consolidation and new contract supplies support management's 2H revenue outlook of Rs 2400-2500cr

Management reiterated EBITDAM guidance of 24-26% stand alone and 22-24% consol

Organic growth potential of ~20-25% over 3-5 years.

Ambit On NBFCs

Expect diversified/MSME NBFCs to see highest EPS growth acceleration, followed by auto NBFCs, and the least for HFCs & gold loan NBFCs.

Prefer large, diversified NBFCs like Aditya Birla Cap and Tata Capiatl

Among smaller NBFCs, maintain preference for MSME NBFCs over Affordable Housing Finance co.

AUM growth accelerated in 2Q, led by gold, auto and diversified NBFCs.

Asset quality recovery sustained across products after a painful FY25/26, most notably in MFI.

Gold loan NPA build-up was an exception.

Given growth acceleration and reducing credit cost, sector PAT grew 43% YoY – at the higher end of its 12-quarter range.

Given product-level supply/demand trends, expect competition intensity to be high/stable for PV and prime/affordable home loans, rising for gold loans, moderate-to-low for CV/MSME loans.

Kotak On automobiles and components

Stay selective with M&M, Eicher Motors, TVS and Tata Motors CV as top picks.

Strong domestic demand across 2W/PV/CV supported revenue growth for domestic suppliers.

However Q2 profitability was mixed versus expectations, as commodity headwinds compressed gross margins

Tyre companies the most affected.

Demand trends should remain steady in the near term, while commodity headwinds are likely to persist.

HSBC On Syrma SGS (NDR Hong Kong)

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 2000/share

Diversified electronics portfolio is largely technology agnostic, except for its charging infrastructure

All major customers remain and are growing, with rising wallet share

Rs 6200cr order-executable within 12 months

Absolute EBITDA growth is targeted at 30-35%

Focus remains on EBITDA growth, positive cash generation, and improving ROCE toward 25%.

Management reiterated guidance of USD1bn revenue target for FY28, with the aim of exceeding Rs 1500cr in exports this year itself.

Profitability ranks medtech/RFID, defence, exports, industrial/railways, automotive, then consumer/IT.

HSBC On metal and minings

Strong earnings but capped multiples

2Q strong, and 2H for steel and Coal India should be stronger

Expect policy support to continue for steel

Upside risk to consensus earnings but multiples capped for non-ferrous (rising US yields, inflation, and USD) and steel (worries on lack of safeguard extension)

Aluminum, zinc prices should remain stable

Retain Buys on Hindalco, NALCO, TATA Steel, JSW Stainless and Coal India.

ALSO READ | Swiggy Vs Zomato: Bernstein Sees 84% Upside In One Stock, Flags Margin Risks For Both



Jefferies On healthcare

Top picks Max Healthcare and Manipal Health

Sep-Q was healthy with more result beats vs prev quarters

Driven by healthy volume led growth and improving margins.

Medanta and Dr Agarwal continued their run of beats,

Max posted a slight beat after multiple lackluster qtrs. and Manipal beat consensus expectations.

Apollo and Fortis were in-line.

Occupancy remained resilient despite capacity additions, with Manipal/Medanta leading IPD growth (In-Patient)

Morgan Stanley EM-Strategy Outlook 2027 (Jonathan F.Garner)

Base case upsides to target prices are significant as the secular earnings cycle likely continues, with risk / reward favouring Japan versus EM & China.

Continue to anticipate above-average volatility.

Continue to Overweight Japan & Korea.

Stay Equal Weight China / HK, India, Taiwan & Latam.

Under Weight Australia, Indonesia, and EEMEA.

Stay Overweight Capex but have started to add back in Consumer & Financials, rotating from some Industrials / IT.



Morgan Stanley On Financials

more constructive on growth pick up in personal loans than in higher cost (revolving) credit card receivables;

See structural concerns in credit card receivables

YoY growth in unsecured personal loans rose to 15% in F2Q27 (14% in F1Q27), a fifth straight quarterly uptick

Banks accelerated to 2.7% QoQ (1.0%), led by private banks; NBFCs moderated to 7.2% (10.4%)

YoY growth at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank accelerated again and Kotak picked up, while SBI and other PSBs lagged.

Credit card receivables growth remains muted.

Jefferies On Solar

Emmvee remains top pick.

Power demand is up 12% y/y in YTDFY27.

DCR applicability deferment for the C&I segment led to margin pressure in non-DCR.

China's proposed export controls benefit incumbents.

US imposed trade barriers (S232), resulting in the cancellation of some orders for Waaree and Vikram.

Emmvee's growth outpaced its peers, and margins remained firm. Premier alluded to

Margin compression in non-DCR, while Waaree reported another weak quarter.

Alert- DCR stands for Domestic Content Requirement.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.