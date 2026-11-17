The gold-to-silver ratio has climbed to its highest level since November 2025, suggesting silver has lost ground against gold after its recent price correction. However, the reading does not automatically mean silver is poised for a rally.

The gold-to-silver ratio stood at 82 on November 17, with gold trading around $3,850 an ounce and silver at $46.77, according to market data. In simple terms, an investor would need 82 ounces of silver to match the value of one ounce of gold.

A rising ratio indicates that gold is outperforming silver. It happen when investors favour gold as a safe-haven asset, while weaker industrial demand or concerns about economic growth weigh on silver.

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The current reading is above several long-term benchmarks. The ratio averaged approximately 55.5 since 1960 and 80.5 over the past decade. This distinction matters because the definition of an unusually high ratio changes depending on the period used for comparison.

An 82 reading looks elevated against the longer historical record but is much closer to its recent decade average.

Why Silver Struggled Keep Pace

Gold has benefited from geopolitical uncertainty and demand for safe-haven assets. Silver has a different demand profile because it is also widely used in solar panels, electronics, electric vehicles and industrial applications.

The Silver Institute's latest November 2026 outlook estimates that global silver demand will fall 5% year-on-year to 1.08 billion ounces in 2026. Industrial demand is forecast to decline 3% to 640 million ounces, largely because solar manufacturers are reducing silver consumption through thrifting and substitution.

Silver demand from photovoltaic applications is expected to fall sharply as high prices accelerate the shift towards alternative materials.

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Does the Ratio Signal Silver Buying Opportunity?

Historically, extremely high readings have sometimes been followed by periods of silver outperforming gold. The ratio also reached 111.7 in April 2020 before retreating.

However, there is no fixed timetable for this adjustment. A high ratio alone cannot establish that silver is undervalued in absolute terms or guarantee a recovery. Investors must also consider industrial demand, mine supply, interest rates and gold's safe-haven appeal.

For now, the 82:1 reading highlights silver's relative underperformance, not a confirmed reversal.

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