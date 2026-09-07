Buyback Alert: PVR Inox's Rs 300-Crore Issue Opens Sept 10. Check Details

PVR Inox's Rs 300 crore share buyback will open on September 10, 2026, and close on September 17, according to an exchange filing by the multiplex operator.

The company had approved the buyback at Rs 1,450 per equity share. At the approved price, PVR Inox will buy back up to 20.7 lakh equity shares, representing 4.09% of its total paid-up equity share capital.

The buyback price is set at a premium to the company's prevailing market price.

The Board of Directors had fixed September 4, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback. PVR Inox has also taken note of the intention of the promoter and members of the promoter group to participate in the buyback.

The company said its Board or Buyback Committee may, one working day prior to the record date, increase the buyback price and correspondingly reduce the number of shares to be bought back, while keeping the overall buyback size unchanged.

Such a change would be subject to applicable SEBI regulations.

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PVR INOX has constituted a dedicated Buyback Committee to oversee and undertake all necessary actions related to the proposed buyback.

DAM Capital Advisors has been appointed as the manager to the buyback.

At the approved buyback price of Rs 1,450 per share, the offer represents a significant premium to the company's recent market price.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

PVR INOX shares closed 5.76% lower at Rs 1,156.50 apiece on Monday. Based on this closing price, the Rs 1,450 buyback price represents a premium of around 25.4%. The stock has fallen 4.61% over the past week and 0.35% over the past month. However, PVR INOX shares remain up 13.27% year-to-date and 0.50% over the past year.

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