Kolkata Derby Ends In Stalemate As East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Draw 1-1

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan played out a 1-1 draw in a closely fought Kolkata derby in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division on Monday.

Mohun Bagan took the lead through Manvir Singh in the 39th minute. The forward capitalised after East Bengal goalkeeper Gourab Shaw was poorly positioned, giving the Green and Maroon side the advantage going into half-time.

East Bengal, however, came back strongly after the break. The Red and Gold side missed two open-goal chances before eventually finding the equaliser in the 64th minute.

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Substitute Mohammad Bilal rose to head the ball into the net from a corner, restoring parity and ensuring East Bengal avoided defeat in the derby.

The result was particularly significant for East Bengal, whose reserve players managed to go toe-to-toe with a Mohun Bagan side featuring several first-team stars.

East Bengal had the chance to move to the top of their group with a victory, while Mohun Bagan were looking to hand their arch-rivals their first defeat of the ongoing 2026-27 CFL campaign.

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan had already secured their places in the Super Six round of the 2026-27 CFL before the derby. However, there was still plenty at stake, with East Bengal looking for a victory that would have taken them to the top of their group.

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In the end, neither side could find a winning goal, with Bilal's second-half header ensuring the points were shared in another closely contested edition of the Kolkata derby.

Both teams will now turn their attention to their respective campaigns.

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