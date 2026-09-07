Bonus Shares Alert: Pearl Global Sets Record Date For 1:1 Issue; Stock Up 75% In A Year

Pearl Global Industries has fixed September 11 as the record date for its proposed 1:1 bonus issue, according to the company's exchange filing on Monday.

Shareholders whose names appear on the company's records as of the record date will be eligible for the bonus shares. Pearl Global will issue up to 4,61,90,542 bonus equity shares, with a face value of Rs 5 each, it said.

Under the 1:1 issue, eligible shareholders will receive one bonus share for every one existing equity share held. The bonus shares will be issued from the company's eligible reserves and will carry the same rights as the existing equity shares.

The company has also informed the exchanges that the deemed date of allotment for the bonus shares will be September 15, 2026.

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Pearl Global plans to submit the required documents to the depositories by September 15, with the bonus shares expected to become available for trading from September 16, subject to the applicable process.

The bonus issue was announced on September 6, making the record date announcement the latest development for investors tracking the corporate action.

The move comes after a strong period for the company. Pearl Global recently reported a 24.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,528 crore, while profit rose 48.5% to Rs 101 crore.

EBITDA increased 46.4% to Rs 164 crore, with the margin expanding to 10.75%. The company is also expanding its manufacturing capacity, with its Bangladesh expansion and laundry operations expected to be commissioned in September.

The expansion is expected to add around 7 million garments a year and take installed capacity to about 108 million pieces.

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Pearl Global shares have gained around 75% over the past year, reflecting the strong investor interest in the company.

The stock's strong run, combined with the 1:1 bonus issue and the newly announced record date, keeps Pearl Global firmly in focus among investors.

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