Pearl Global Gets 'Buy' Rating From Dolat Capital At Initiation With 21% Upside — Check Target Price

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Dolat Capital Report

Backed by a strong balance sheet (ICRA A+ (Stable) rating), healthy free cash flow generation and improving return ratios, the brokerage firm Dolat Capital has initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,424, based on 25x FY28E EPS.

The brokerage believes Pearl Global is entering a multi-year growth phase, supported by structural tailwinds including China+1 sourcing, supplier consolidation towards large compliant manufacturers, and improving market access through the India–UK and India–EU FTAs.

Coupled with capacity expansion, premiumisation and rising contribution from non-US markets, the brokerage has forecasts revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 14%/26%/28% over FY26–28E, with Ebitda margin expanding to 11.2%.

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