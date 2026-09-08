Modi In Mumbai: PM To Inaugurate Global Fintech Fest, Address Gathering

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, addressing the gathering at one of the world's largest annual fintech conferences, according to the prime minister's office.

PM's Mumbai Engagement

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate GFF 2026 at around 5:45 p.m. and address delegates at the event, which runs from 8 to 11 September in Mumbai. The conference, held annually since 2020, brings together policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech firms, technology companies, investors and academics to discuss the future of finance on a common platform.

This year's edition carries the theme "Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance."

According to the PMO, GFF 2026 has been designed as a convergence point for policy, regulation, technology, capital and industry, building on India's leadership in digital payments and financial inclusion to move "from potential to impact."

Discussions at the event will focus on how agentic AI, programmable finance, quantum technologies and other emerging tools can deliver trusted and inclusive outcomes for citizens, enterprises and economies worldwide.

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Vadodara Leg Of The Visit

The Mumbai engagement follows an earlier stop in Vadodara, Gujarat, where Modi will lay foundation stones for and dedicated to the nation development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore.

These include three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor spanning 326 route kilometres and built at a cost of over Rs 20,700 crore, marking the completion of the DFC network across its entire length.

He will also flag off freight train services from four locations along the corridor and a new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara, besides laying foundation stones for railway and highway projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore combined, and various Gujarat government projects worth around Rs 2,600 crore, spanning urban infrastructure, housing and water supply.

The twin-city visit underscores the government's continued push on infrastructure logistics alongside its positioning of India as a hub for fintech innovation, with GFF 2026 expected to draw global stakeholders at a time when technologies such as AI and quantum computing are reshaping financial services.

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