Jewellery Stocks In Focus: TBZ, Thangamayil, PC Jeweller, Lalithaa Jewellery, Bluestone Surge Up To 5%

Jewellery stocks gained in Friday's trading session, with several counters rising between 2% and 5%, as expectations of resilient jewellery demand during the upcoming festive and wedding season supported buying interest across the sector.

The rally comes after gold prices pulled back from their sharp August rise. According to the World Gold Council, wedding-related gold buying has remained resilient, while demand is expected to improve as the festive and wedding season progresses.

Jewellery Stocks Rally

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Around 10:25 a.m., shares of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri were up by 4.99% to Rs 603.55 apiece, while Thangamayil Jewellery gained 4.75% to Rs 5,039.50 apiece. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart advanced 4.99% to Rs 304.90 apiece.

PC Jeweller shares were up 2.43% to Rs 12.65 apiece, while Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle gained 2.15% to Rs 849.1 apiece.

The broader jewellery sector has remained in focus as demand has held up despite elevated gold prices, with the shift towards organised jewellery retail also supporting sentiment.

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TBZ, Lalithaa Have Additional Triggers

Apart from the broader market push, shares of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart have additional stock-specific triggers as well.

TBZ received a Draft Letter of Offer on Sept. 15 from GRT, related to the earlier proposal to acquire 4,94,59,775 TBZ shares, representing 74.12% of the voting share capital, from the sellers under the share purchase agreement.

Following the proposed acquisition, GRT has made an open offer for up to 1,72,70,845 shares, representing 25.88% of TBZ's voting share capital, at an offer price of Rs 249.61 per share. The open offer is scheduled to open on Oct. 26 and close on Nov. 6, 2026, subject to the applicable regulatory process.

Coming to Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, the jeweller announced that it had opened its 66th showroom in Mayiladuthurai, expanding its store count from 61 in April 2026 to 66. It also reported 26% year-on-year revenue growth for the June quarter.

The company said the demand environment remains encouraging, supported by weddings, festive consumption and consumer preference for trusted organised jewellery retailers.

The combination of sector-wide festive demand expectations and these company-specific developments has kept jewellery stocks in focus in Friday's session.

Also Read: GRT Jewellers To Buy Controlling 74.12% Stake In Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

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